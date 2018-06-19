Heather Locklear's Breakdown: Sheriff's Office Says She Was 'Violent' and 'Suicidal'

Authorities described Heather Locklear as “violent” and “suicidal” before she was transported to a hospital over the weekend.

First responders were dispatched to the Melrose Place alum’s home after a call came in from the sheriff’s office for a “suicidal” person “who is violent,” according to an incident report from the Ventura County Fire Department obtained by PEOPLE. The report indicated that the individual had previously threatened to shoot deputies and has a handgun registered to her. (She was not armed during Sunday’s incident.)

According to the report, Locklear was transported to Los Robles Hospital.

TMZ first reported the news of Locklear’s hospitalization on Sunday after a family member called 911 to report that Locklear was threatening to kill herself. Audio of the dispatch obtained by the outlet said the 56-year-old actress was “agitated and violent.” Although she did not have access to weapons, the dispatch operator said she was looking for a gun to shoot herself.

When reached by PEOPLE, Capt. Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office could not comment or confirm the specifics of the call, but public records show that Locklear lives on the block where the incident occurred.

“At that location we contacted a person who had medical needs, and they were treated by the Ventura County Fire Department, and they were later transported to a local hospital,” he said. “There was no criminal activity. The person was not arrested.”

A rep for Locklear did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Heather Locklear Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

In late February, Locklear was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery and battery on a police officer. Police later searched her home for a firearm that was allegedly registered in her name.

Capt. Kuredjian told PEOPLE after the February incident that Locklear’s alleged threats against deputies — she verbally threatened them, saying she would “shoot them if they ever came to her house again,” according to the Thousand Oaks Police Department — were what prompted the search to seize the firearm, which detectives did not find.

Locklear’s attorneys, Blair Berk and William Haney, pleaded not guilty to battery on a police officer on her behalf in April, as she was in rehab. (She checked into a treatment facility in March.)

Locklear has struggled with substance abuse in the past. In March 2008, her doctor called 911 reporting that she was suicidal, and that June, she sought help for psychological issues.

RELATED VIDEO: Heather Locklear’s Friends Hopeful She’ll Seek ‘Help,’ Says Source: ‘It’s Just Heartbreaking’

On Monday, a source close to Locklear told PEOPLE her inner circle had been “desperately” trying to help her for quite some time.

“[Heather] is clearly not getting the proper medical and mental health help she needs,” said the source. “It’s not just about rehab for addiction issues, but about getting a proper evaluation and help for the underlying mental health issues. She isolates herself, which only feeds into the other issues. Of course, you can’t force someone to get help — they have to want to — but it’s hard for someone who is sick to make smart choices and keep at it. She has family and friends who are desperately trying to help.”

The source added that Locklear “really needs a proper evaluation, different medication, and clearly more help than she has been getting to truly determine what her mental health issues are.”

“Right now, it’s heartbreaking for her friends and family,” said the source. “They are really worried, but unfortunately, their hands are tied with what that can do. Everyone just wants Heather back.”