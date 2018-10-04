Heather Locklear‘s daughter is all grown up!

The 57-year-old Melrose Place star shared a loving video tribute to Instagram on Thursday in honor of her only child Ava Sambora’s 21st birthday.

Captioning the post “Happy Birthday Sweet Child of Mine,” Locklear, who is currently seeking long-term treatment in rehab, showcased a series of framed photos of Ava throughout the years.

“Oh my gosh, I can’t believe my little baby’s birthday is today! Look at the baby, oh my gosh, she’s growing up so quickly,” Locklear said as her cell phone camera panned across the images.

“I want to say happy birthday to my favorite person in the world. Ava, my princessa, my one and only,” continued Locklear, who lit multiple candles for Ava.

The actress praised her daughter, who she shares with ex Richie Sambora, as “the kindest, funniest, smartest, most beautiful child in the world and you’ve turned out to be so wonderful — well, you came to me that way. I love you, I want to squeeze you and kiss you and spank you 21 times.”

To conclude the sweet birthday message, Locklear flipped over two red playing cards: an ace and a queen. “Let’s see, if you went to Vegas, what would you get? Twenty-one, ha!” said Locklear. “Happy birthday, baby.”

Last month, Locklear celebrated her 57th birthday at the facility she checked into in July to receive long-term treatment for substance abuse and mental health.

“She’s still there and she’s doing really well,” a source said.

To celebrate her mother’s birthday, Ava posted a sweet message on Instagram Sept. 25.

“Happy birthday to my gorgeous mama 💘🎂⚡️” Ava captioned a smiling photo of the pair.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the actress was scheduled to remain at the facility until September and doctors would reevaluate from there.

Locklear was arrested in June for allegedly attacking a police officer and an EMT who had responded to a disturbance call at her residence. Police told PEOPLE that Locklear was allegedly “extremely intoxicated” and “arguing with friends and family” when they arrived.

Hours after she was released from police custody, Locklear was hospitalized for a possible overdose.

In mid-September, she penned a heartfelt tribute after losing a friend to addiction.

“Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down,” reads the note. “Recovery is the best revenge. Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path. Rest in peace beautiful Josh. You touched my [heart].”