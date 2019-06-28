Heather Locklear Is All Smiles as She Steps Out in Los Angeles After Seeking Help in Rehab

Heather Locklear was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The actress was all smiles and seemed to be in good spirits as she headed to meet a girlfriend for lunch.

Image zoom Heather Locklear Miguel Aguilar/Pacific Coast News

Locklear, 57, has long struggled with substance abuse. A source confirmed to PEOPLE in May that she was once again seeking help in rehab and had checked into an in-patient facility.

It’s unclear when Locklear checked out of the facility.

At the time, the source told PEOPLE that while her loved ones were hopeful that this time the treatment would stick, they remained concerned because the actress has sought professional help numerous times.

“Everybody is hopeful that this time will be different, but it’s just hard to tell,” the source said. “She’s not going into anything new is the problem, though; she’s just going back to something she has done before.”

“She has been to rehab more than 20 times, perhaps 25 times,” the source added. “These people are really rich, they pay for detoxes. So a lot of it has been that.” (It is unclear whether the source was referring to 20 visits to a temporary detox, or stays at more intensive in-patient facilities. Locklear’s former rep said that they are no longer in communication with the actress.)

Locklear’s difficult past year included an arrest last June after she allegedly attacked a police officer and an EMT who responded to a disturbance call, a hospitalization for a possible overdose that same month, and months in rehab last fall. According to USA Today, Locklear’s attorney pleaded not guilty to all charges on her behalf.

Image zoom Heather Locklear's June 2018 mugshot Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Locklear’s 21-year-old daughter, Ava, whom she shares with Richie Sambora, 59, spent time with her father during Locklear’s most recent rehab stint. A source close to the family told PEOPLE at the time that Sambora took Ava to see his mother, Joan, in New Jersey.

Image zoom Richie Sambora with daughter Ava and mom Joan Facebook

“[Ava] is going to school full time,” said the source. “The semester is ending and she had a slight window and she wanted to see her grandma. They have been close their whole life and she needed to see her family. … They just went to the boardwalk and hung out and laughed a lot.”

The rocker and Melrose Place star were married from 1994–2007.