Heather Locklear Spotted Out in L.A. After Completing Court-Ordered Rehab Treatment

Heather Locklear was seen in public for the first time since completing her court-ordered stay at a mental health facility in September.

On Tuesday, The Melrose Place actress, 58, was photographed out and about in Los Angeles doing some holiday shopping.

Locklear wore a white sweatshirt jacket, white tank top and black leggings while holding a large brown bag in one hand and her blue iPhone in the other. She finished off her look with a black hat and Adidas sneakers.

On Oct. 11, PEOPLE confirmed from court documents that Locklear was officially discharged from rehab on Sept. 20. She was ordered to the residential mental health facility for 30 days after she pled no contest in August following two arrests.

She initially entered the facility on Aug. 20, but after completing the 30-day program, she has been involved with a structured out-patient care plan, the documents stated.

Also included in the court papers was an Oct. 8 letter from Locklear’s treatment provider that her attorney William Haney had forwarded, stating that the actress has been “committed to therapy” and “compliant and participatory, as well as actively engaged.”

The treatment provider vowed in the letter to give updates on Locklear’s progress every nine to 120 days, or as directed by the court.

Haney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

While her treatment provider praised the star’s commitment to rehab, a source close to the situation told PEOPLE that they feared that she’s not being held accountable.

“She’s got such great legal representation… so the result is, she isn’t being held accountable,” the source said at the time.

“It [could be] back to the same square she was on before. Who knows but her daughter and her are getting along great.”

In late February 2018, Locklear was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery, resisting and obstructing a police officer or EMT and multiple counts of battery on a police officer and emergency personnel. Police later searched her home for a firearm that was allegedly registered in her name but did not find anything.

After being accused of hitting her boyfriend, Locklear was charged with domestic abuse — but those charges were dropped in March.

That April, Locklear’s attorneys, Haney and Blair Berk, appeared in court to plead not guilty on eight charges — six counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and two charges of resisting or obstructing a police officer — on behalf of the actress.

Locklear was arrested in June 2018 after she allegedly attacked the police officer and EMT who responded to a disturbance call at her residence. Police told PEOPLE that Locklear was “extremely intoxicated” and “arguing with friends and family” when they arrived.

Hours after she was released from police custody, Locklear was hospitalized for a possible overdose.

She was later charged with one count of battery on a police officer, one count of battery on an EMT, and one count of resisting, obstructing or delaying a police officer. She pleaded not guilty and was due back in court in Ventura County on June 14. In late July, Ventura County Star reported that her pretrial hearing had been postponed until Aug. 16 following a hearing.

During the August 16, 2018, hearing, Locklear pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor counts: five counts of battery on a peace officer, one count of battery on an emergency medical personnel, and two counts of resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer.

In order to avoid 120 days of jail time, Locklear was ordered to enroll in a mandatory 30-day treatment at a residential mental health facility by Sept. 6.

And that wasn’t first time that Locklear, who has struggled with mental health and addiction issues, had checked into treatment.

Last May, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Locklear had returned to rehab and was living in an in-patient facility.

“She went back to rehab two weeks ago. She went back to the place she left before Christmas. She had left for three days right before Christmas and never gone back,” the source said.

“Heather’s problem is she doesn’t get serious about anything,” the source added. “She was continuing to drink.”

According to the source, Locklear’s ongoing battle with substance abuse was taking a toll on her family — including 22-year-old daughter Ava, whom she shares with ex Richie Sambora.

“Her issue is alcohol, pills, and her mental health. She doesn’t want anybody to hold her accountable. She has no job, nothing to keep her accountable. This has been tearing up her family. It’s been an ongoing issue for many many years. It has been horrible for Ava,” the source said.

Locklear has appeared to be on the mend. She was spotted out and about in Los Angeles in June, where she was all smiles and seemed to be in good spirits as she headed to meet a girlfriend for lunch.

The star also celebrated her sobriety in August by sharing a photo of a poster, which read, “You’re still sober keep that s— up.” She expressed her excitement over the accomplishment by captioning the post, “So grateful 🙏🏻.”