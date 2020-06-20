Heather Locklear Seen Wearing Diamond Ring After Getting Engaged to Fiancé Chris Heisser

Heather Locklear is rocking some bling.

The Melrose Place star, 58, was photographed earlier this week running errands in Los Angeles while sporting a large diamond ring on her finger. She also had a mask on that read: "I'm smiling"

On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed that Locklear was engaged to boyfriend Chris Heisser.

According to a close family friend, the couple has been engaged since the end of April, as they were celebrating her year of sobriety."

"They are really happy together," the family friend told PEOPLE, adding that Locklear has the support of her family, including her daughter Ava, 22, whom she shares with ex Richie Sambora.

"Her family, her parents, her siblings, and her daughter are all supporting her and excited for her," the family friend added.

Locklear and Heisser, who were high school sweethearts, reconnected a few years ago and were on and off as the actress battled substance abuse and sought help in rehab.

Locklear has had a turbulent past few years. In 2019, she pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor counts stemming from her two arrests in 2018. She was reportedly placed on an informal three-year probation, and completed a court-ordered 30-day stint in a private rehab facility.

After Locklear celebrated one year of sobriety earlier this year, a source told PEOPLE the actress was "in a great place."

"She's strong and clear-headed," said the source, adding that the star had also been enjoying gardening, taking walks and cooking.

"She cooks for herself, Ava and her parents," the source continued. "It's very sweet. Her dad is close to 91, and her mom is in her 80s, and she delivers food to them often."