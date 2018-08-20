Heather Locklear Returns to Social Media for First Time in Months After Arrest and Rehab

Heather Locklear returned to Instagram on Sunday, posting for the first time since April following months of personal turmoil including her arrest and hospitalization.

Sharing a photo of her adorable dog wearing some sunglasses, Locklear wrote, “Sun shining day.”

In July, PEOPLE confirmed that Locklear, 56, was seeking long-term treatment for substance abuse and her mental health. A source told PEOPLE the actress was scheduled to stay in the facility until September and doctors would reevaluate from there.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Locklear agreed to enter the long-term facility voluntarily.

Mid-June, Locklear was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a police officer and an EMT who had responded to a disturbance call at her residence, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Hours after the actress was released from police custody on June 25, Locklear was hospitalized for a possible overdose.

Responders were previously dispatched to Locklear’s home a week earlier, after a call came in from the sheriff’s office for a “suicidal” person who was “violent,” according to an incident report from the Ventura County Fire Department obtained by PEOPLE.

The report indicated that the individual — identified by TMZ as Locklear — had previously threatened to shoot deputies and had a handgun registered to her. However, the individual was not armed, authorities said.

Following that incident, Locklear was transported to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Locklear’s ex-husband Richie Sambora told the Daily Mail last month that he’ll always support the actress, and also be there for their daughter Ava, 20. (Locklear and Sambora married in 1994; their divorce was finalized in 2007.)

“I will of course always be there for Heather and especially Ava,” he told the outlet. “I am very proud of my daughter for her composure and strength during this difficult time.”