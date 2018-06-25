Heather Locklear Will Return to Hospital Following Arrest for Allegedly Attacking a Police Officer

Heather Locklear is seeking treatment.

Locklear will return to the hospital to get the help she needs, PEOPLE has learned.

The news comes just hours after Locklear, 56, was released from police custody following her arrest for allegedly attacking a police officer and an EMT who had responded to a disturbance call at her residence.

A jail official says she looked “disheveled” as she left after posting a bail bond.

A lawyer for Locklear did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ventura sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Garo Kuredjian previously told PEOPLE that deputies went to Locklear’s home on Sunday after receiving a disturbance call shortly after 11 p.m.

Heather Locklear Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The actress was allegedly “extremely intoxicated” and “arguing with friends and family” when they arrived, according to Kuredjian. As deputies tried to separate her, she kicked a responding officer.

She also allegedly kicked a paramedic in the upper chest area while on a gurney, Kuredjian said.

Locklear was taken to the hospital, where she was medically cleared. She was then taken to the Ventura County Main Jail and booked for two misdemeanor counts of battery on a police officer or emergency personnel.

Heather Locklear Ventura County Sheriff's Office

She has not yet entered a plea and is scheduled to appear in court in August, records show.

Last week, first responders were dispatched to Locklear’s home after a call came in from the sheriff’s office for a “suicidal” person “who is violent,” according to an incident report from the Ventura County Fire Department obtained by PEOPLE.

The report indicated that the individual — identified by TMZ as Locklear — had previously threatened to shoot deputies and had a handgun registered to her.

However, the individual was not armed, authorities said.

Following that incident, Locklear was transported to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.