Heather Locklear Returning to Melrose Place

Let the catfighting begin!

Heather Locklear is reprising her most famous role, ad exec Amanda Woodward, as she returns to Melrose Place on an episode scheduled to air Nov. 17, the CW announced on Tuesday.

“We’re ecstatic to have the chance to bring Amanda Woodward back to Melrose Place,” executive producers Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer said in a press release. “Heather’s involvement in the show is something we’ve been working on for some time as we couldn’t imagine creating and producing this show without the iconic character’s inclusion.”

PEOPLE first reported last month that the actress, 47, was in talks to appear on the show. Locklear joined the original Melrose Place during its first season, and remained until it went off the air in 1999.

There’s no word on how long Locklear’s stint on the show will last. Other stars from the original series who will be returning to the CW re-vamp include Laura Leighton, Thomas Calabro, Josie Bissett and Daphne Zuniga. –Jason Lynch

Tell us: Will you watch Amanda’s return to Melrose Place? Who do you expect her to clash with on the show?