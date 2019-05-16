Heather Locklear has long struggled with substance abuse — and she’s once again seeking help in rehab.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that Locklear is currently living in an in-patient facility. Although her loved ones are hopeful that this time the treatment will stick, they remain concerned because the actress has sought professional help numerous times, according to the source.

“Everybody is hopeful that this time will be different, but it’s just hard to tell,” the source says. “She’s not going into anything new is the problem, though; she’s just going back to something she has done before.”

“She has been to rehab more than 20 times, perhaps 25 times,” the source adds. “These people are really rich, they pay for detoxes. So a lot of it has been that.” (It is unclear whether the source was referring to 20 visits to a temporary detox, or stays at more intensive in-patient facilities.)

Locklear’s former rep said that they are no longer in communication with the actress. Access first reported the news of her return to rehab.

Locklear’s difficult past year has included an arrest last June after she allegedly attacked a police officer and an EMT who responded to a disturbance call, a hospitalization for a possible overdose that same month, and months in rehab last fall.

According to the source, Locklear, 57, returned to the same rehab facility as last year two weeks ago.

“Heather’s problem is she doesn’t get serious about anything,” says the source. “She was continuing to drink.”

The source says Locklear’s ongoing battle is taking a toll on her family — especially on 21-year-old daughter Ava, whom she shares with ex Richie Sambora.

“Her issue is alcohol, pills, and her mental health,” the source says. “She doesn’t want anybody to hold her accountable. She has no job, nothing to keep her accountable. This has been tearing up her family. It’s been an ongoing issue for many many years. It has been horrible for Ava.”

“Richie isn’t really involved anymore, though he has always been a great supporter,” the source says of Sambora, who was married to Locklear from 1994–2007. “He has supported Ava and has always been there for Heather.”

“Somebody has to take a lead on this, and nobody has any rights here except her parents, and they’re very old,” adds the source of Locklear’s father Bill, 89, and mother Diane, 85.

At the end of December, Locklear left her treatment facility to celebrate Christmas in Los Angeles with loved ones.

Although she initially intended to return to rehab, she ultimately opted for “out-patient rehab at home,” a friend previously told PEOPLE.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.