After months of person turmoil, Heather Locklear is taking care of her mind, body and soul.

Sharing a photo Wednesday of her dog sitting next to Maria Shriver’s book I’ve Been Thinking: Reflections, Prayers, and Meditations for a Meaningful Life, Locklear wrote, “Great book. Mister gives it four paws up.”

In the book, Shriver “shares inspiring quotes, prayers, and reflections designed to get readers thinking, get them feeling, get them laughing, and help them in their journey to what she calls The Open Field – a place of acceptance, purpose, and passion – a place of joy,” according to her website.

In July, PEOPLE confirmed that Locklear, 56, was seeking long-term treatment for substance abuse and her mental health. A source told PEOPLE the actress was scheduled to stay in the facility until September and doctors would reevaluate from there.

Mid-June, Locklear was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a police officer and an EMT who had responded to a disturbance call at her residence, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Hours after the actress was released from police custody on June 25, Locklear was hospitalized for a possible overdose.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Responders were previously dispatched to Locklear’s home a week earlier, after a call came in from the sheriff’s office for a “suicidal” person who was “violent,” according to an incident report from the Ventura County Fire Department obtained by PEOPLE.

On Sunday, the actress posted on social media for the first time since April.

Sharing a photo of her dog wearing sunglasses, Locklear wrote, “Sun shining day.”

Locklear’s ex-husband Richie Sambora told the Daily Mail last month that he’ll always support the actress, and also be there for their daughter Ava, 20. (Locklear and Sambora married in 1994; their divorce was finalized in 2007.)

“I will of course always be there for Heather and especially Ava,” he told the outlet. “I am very proud of my daughter for her composure and strength during this difficult time.”