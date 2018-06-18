Heather Locklear Taken to Hospital for Psych Evaluation After Threatening to Shoot Herself: Report

Heather Locklear was reportedly taken to a hospital over the weekend after a family member called 911 to report that the Melrose Place star was threatening to kill herself.

The Ventura County Fire and Sheriff’s Departments responded to Locklear’s home on Sunday after the report came in, according to TMZ. Audio of the dispatch obtained by the outlet said the 56-year-old actress was “agitated and violent” as she was threatening to hurt herself. Although she did not have access to weapons, the dispatch operator said she was looking for a gun to shoot herself.

Locklear was transported to a hospital for a psychological evaluation, TMZ reports.

When reached by PEOPLE, Capt. Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office could not comment or confirm the specifics of the call, but public records show that Locklear lives on the block where the incident occurred.

“At that location we contacted a person who had medical needs, and they were treated by the Ventura County Fire Department, and they were later transported to a local hospital,” Capt. Kuredjian says, adding that the subject was not armed. “There was no criminal activity. The person was not arrested.”

Locklear’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In late February, Locklear was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery and three counts of battery on a police officer. Police later searched her home for a firearm that was allegedly registered in her name.

Capt. Kuredjian told PEOPLE after the February incident that Locklear’s alleged threats against deputies — she verbally threatened them, saying she would “shoot them if they ever came to her house again,” according to the Thousand Oaks Police Department — were what prompted the search to seize the firearm, which detectives did not find.

Locklear’s attorneys, Blair Berk and William Haney, pleaded not guilty to battery on a police officer on her behalf in April, as she was in rehab.

After being accused of hitting her boyfriend, Locklear was charged with domestic abuse — but those charges were dropped in March.

Locklear has struggled with substance abuse in the past. In March 2008, her doctor called 911 reporting that she was suicidal, and that June, she sought help for psychological issues.

In March, Locklear checked into a treatment facility to help with her battle with addiction.

“She didn’t go because she was forced,” a longtime associate told PEOPLE at the time. “There was no intervention. She went in on her own. She wanted to feel better and get to the bottom of what was troubling her.”