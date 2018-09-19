Heather Locklear Posts Message About Addiction After Seeking Longterm Treatment in Rehab

Heather Locklear is paying tribute to a man who touched her heart.

Locklear, 56, posted an Instagram message to a man named Josh, who died after battling addiction.

“Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down,” the post reads. “Recovery is the best revenge. Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path. Rest in peace beautiful Josh. You touched my [heart].”

In July, PEOPLE confirmed that Locklear, 56, was seeking long-term treatment for substance abuse and her mental health.

In mid-June, Locklear was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a police officer and an EMT who had responded to a disturbance call at her residence. Hours after the actress was released from police custody on June 25, Locklear was hospitalized for a possible overdose.