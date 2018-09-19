Heather Locklear Posts Message About Addiction After Seeking Longterm Treatment in Rehab

Heather Locklear is paying tribute to a man who touched her heart.
Locklear, 56, posted an Instagram message to a man named Josh, who died after battling addiction.
“Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down,” the post reads. “Recovery is the best revenge. Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path. Rest in peace beautiful Josh. You touched my [heart].”
In July, PEOPLE confirmed that Locklear, 56, was seeking long-term treatment for substance abuse and her mental health.
In mid-June, Locklear was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a police officer and an EMT who had responded to a disturbance call at her residence. Hours after the actress was released from police custody on June 25, Locklear was hospitalized for a possible overdose.
Responders were previously dispatched to Locklear’s home a week earlier, after a call came in from the sheriff’s office for a “suicidal” person who was “violent,” according to an incident report from the Ventura County Fire Department obtained by PEOPLE.
RELATED VIDEO: Depression, Arrests and Rehab: Inside Heather Locklear’s Darkest Days
PEOPLE confirmed that the actress will be charged with one count of battery on a police officer, one count of battery on an EMT, and one count of resisting, obstructing or delaying a police officer.
RELATED: Heather Locklear Reflecting, Praying and Meditating as She Seeks Long-Term Treatment in Rehab
Locklear’s next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.
Last month, the actress posted on social media for the first time since April. Sharing a photo of her dog wearing sunglasses, Locklear wrote, “Sun shining day.”
Locklear’s ex-husband Richie Sambora told the Daily Mail last month that he’ll always support the actress and be there for their daughter Ava, 20. (Locklear and Sambora married in 1994; their divorce was finalized in 2007.)
“I will of course always be there for Heather and especially Ava,” he told the newspaper. “I am very proud of my daughter for her composure and strength during this difficult time.”