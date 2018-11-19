Heather Locklear Placed on Psychiatric Hold Following Rehab Stint: Report

Heather Locklear has reportedly been placed on a psychiatric hold.

On Sunday, the Melrose Place star was at her home when her therapist determined that she was having another mental breakdown, TMZ reports. After someone placed a 911 call to her residence, EMTs reportedly arrived at her house and transported her to the hospital.

The call was a health precaution for Locklear, the outlet reports.

“Deputies responded to Ms. Locklear’s home regarding a medical call,” Sgt. Eric Buschow of Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE. “There was no crime.”

A representative for Locklear, 57, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The actress was arrested in June after she allegedly attacked the police officer and EMT who responded to a disturbance call at her residence. Police told PEOPLE that Locklear was “extremely intoxicated” and “arguing with friends and family” when they arrived.

Hours after she was released from police custody, Locklear was hospitalized for a possible overdose.

Responders were also previously dispatched to Locklear’s home a week earlier, after a call came in from the sheriff’s office for a “suicidal” person who was “violent,” according to an incident report from the Ventura County Fire Department obtained by PEOPLE.

Locklear was transported to a hospital for a psychological evaluation, TMZ reported.

She was later charged with one count of battery on a police officer, one count of battery on an EMT, and one count of resisting, obstructing or delaying a police officer.

In July, PEOPLE confirmed that the actress was seeking long-term treatment for substance abuse and her mental health.

Around the time of her 57th birthday in September, a source told PEOPLE that she was still at the facility and improving.

“She’s still there and she’s doing really well,” the source said.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Locklear was scheduled to remain at the facility until September and doctors would reevaluate from there.

That same month, she penned a heartfelt Instagram tribute after losing a friend to addiction.

“Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down,” reads the note. “Recovery is the best revenge. Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path. Rest in peace beautiful Josh. You touched my [heart].”