Heather Locklear on Fiancé Chris Heisser (Her High School BF!): 'My Man for the Rest of My Life'

Heather Locklear is happy in love with fiancé Chris Heisser.

The Melrose Place alum, 60, got engaged to Heisser — her high school boyfriend — in April 2020, but she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that the two are content regardless of whether or not they end up walking down the aisle together.

"I'm like, 'You're my man for the rest of my life, whether we get married or not,'" she says. "His daughter goes, 'When are you guys getting married?' And I'm like, 'Can we just get through the movie? Can we just get through the pandemic? Can we just get through [all of that]?'"

"[A wedding] is so not important," she adds. "We're together, and we love each other and support each other. And really that's all that matters."

heather locklear and chris heisser

The movie on Locklear's mind, of course, is Lifetime's upcoming biopic Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story, which marks the star's first acting project in five years. Locklear plays Kristine Carlson, whose husband Richard Carlson wrote the bestselling self-help book of the same name. After he died unexpectedly at 45, she continued to spread his message in her own books.

"I thought, 'I don't know if I'm going to work again. I don't know if there's going to be any offers.' And then this came to me," Locklear says of the film, which premieres Saturday.

Heather Locklear in Don't Sweat the Small Stuff

Kristine's example of resilience resonated deeply for Locklear, who recently marked two and a half years of sobriety. She and Heisser, who both graduated from Newbury Park High School in Los Angeles in 1979, were on and off during the actress' struggles in recent years.

They got engaged last year "as they were celebrating her [first] year of sobriety," a family friend told PEOPLE at the time.

Locklear, who shares daughter Ava, 24, with ex Richie Sambora, says her history with Heisser makes their relationship all the more special.

"When I'm with him, I go, 'This feels like home. You feel like home,'" she says. "And basically, he's the most easy-going, loving person. He just has my back, and I have his. He truly is super special to me."

Last month, the two both celebrated their 60th birthdays, a milestone Locklear says she doesn't "give a hoot" about.

"[Heisser], because his birthday is two days before mine, said, 'Can you believe we're turning 60?' And I said, 'I can't wait,'" she says. "I feel young. I'm a young 60. It's all about perspective."