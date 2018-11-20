Heather Locklear 'Needs Help,' Says Source: 'Everyone Wants Her to Get Better'

Heather Locklear‘s family and friends are extremely worried about her after she was reportedly placed on a psychiatric hold over the weekend.

A family friend tells PEOPLE that the former Melrose Place actress’ most recent incident came after she had been living “low-key” for the past month.

“Heather had been in rehab for three months and got out in early October, the day before her daughter’s 21st birthday,” the family friend says. “And for the last month, she has been living privately and low-key.”

“[On] Saturday, there was a fight with her boyfriend [Chris Heisser] and she threw him out and he alerted her attorney and her doctors,” the source continues. “And yesterday, she was put in a 51-50.”

As for Locklear’s family and loved ones, including ex Richie Sambora, 59, and their 21-year-old daughter Ava, they’ve been putting on a brave face for the star but know that she desperately needs professional help.

“It’s very hard on the family,” the source says. “Richie is a rock for Ava. She is holding up but always worried about her mother.”

The insider adds, “Heather needs help. Everyone wants her to get better. She is unstable and she’s had a lot of issues, drug use, and alcohol over the years. No one wants to see her go through something like this.”

On Sunday, the Melrose Place alum was at her home when her therapist determined that she was having another mental breakdown, TMZ reported. After someone placed a 911 call from her residence, EMTs reportedly arrived at her house and transported her to the hospital.

The call was made as a health precaution for Locklear, the outlet reported.

“Deputies responded to Ms. Locklear’s home regarding a medical call,” Sgt. Eric Buschow of Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE. “There was no crime.”

At the time, a representative for Locklear, 57, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Sambora said, “I will not waver on always being there for Heather to see she gets the best help possible, and especially Ava. I am once again very proud of my daughter for her composure and strength during this difficult time.”

Locklear was arrested in June after she allegedly attacked the police officer and EMT who responded to a disturbance call at her residence. Police told PEOPLE that Locklear was “extremely intoxicated” and “arguing with friends and family” when they arrived.

Hours after she was released from police custody, Locklear was hospitalized for a possible overdose.

Responders were also previously dispatched to Locklear’s home a week earlier, after a call came in from the sheriff’s office for a “suicidal” person who was “violent,” according to an incident report from the Ventura County Fire Department obtained by PEOPLE.

Locklear was transported to a hospital for a psychological evaluation, TMZ reported.

She was later charged with one count of battery on a police officer, one count of battery on an EMT, and one count of resisting, obstructing or delaying a police officer.

In July, PEOPLE confirmed that the actress was seeking long-term treatment for substance abuse and her mental health.

Around the time of her 57th birthday in September, a source told PEOPLE that she was still at the facility and improving. “She’s still there and she’s doing really well,” the source said.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Locklear was scheduled to remain at the facility until September and doctors would reevaluate from there.

That same month, she penned a heartfelt Instagram tribute after losing a friend to addiction.

“Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down,” reads the note. “Recovery is the best revenge. Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path. Rest in peace beautiful Josh. You touched my [heart].”