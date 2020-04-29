Heather Locklear said playing Amanda Woodward on Melrose Place was especially fun "since I don't normally do that in real life"

Heather Locklear Says It'd Be 'Fun' to Reprise Her Melrose Place Character as Cast Reunites

Heather Locklear is down for stepping back into Amanda Woodward's wicked shoes.

On Tuesday, the 58-year-old actress revealed she'd be happy to reprise her iconic villainous character from the 1990s primetime soap Melrose Place, saying that "it'd be fun to play Amanda again."

Her comments were made on Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's Stars in the House series, which on Tuesday reunited Locklear and her Melrose Place costars — Josie Bissett (Jane), Thomas Calabro (Michael), Marcia Cross (Kimberly), Laura Leighton (Sydney), Doug Savant (Matt), Grant Show (Jake), Andrew Shue (Billy), Courtney Thorne-Smith (Allison) and Daphne Zuniga (Jo) — to talk about their years in West Hollywood's most iconic apartment complex (while raising money for the Actors Fund's coronavirus efforts).

Reflecting on playing an unbridled character, Locklear said that she found the role especially intriguing "since I don't normally do that in real life."

"I don't behave like that," she said, joking, "maybe sometimes ... "

"But yeah, it was super fun. It was very fun," she said. "People like that kind of attitude."

Image zoom Heather Locklear Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

It wasn't until 1993 that Locklear made her first appearance as Amanda, late into Melrose Place's first season, in what was originally meant to be a four-episode guest arc.

She had worked with executive producer Aaron Spelling in the past on his shows like Dynasty, T.J. Hooker, Fantasy Island and The Love Boat, but Locklear became a standout on Melrose Place thanks to Amanda's no-nonsense personality and ability to shake up drama.

Entertainment Weekly even named Amanda one of the "100 Greatest Characters of the Last 20 Years."

"Heather came on, and suddenly we had a villain," Thorne-Smith recounted on Stars in the House, explaining that Locklear helped the Beverly Hills, 90210 spinoff find an identity of its own. "[The show] just took off."

Locklear would remain as a full-time cast member on the series through its seventh and final season, though she was famously billed as a "special guest star" the entire time.

One of her most infamous feuds on the show involved Lisa Rinna's Taylor, with the two often getting into scandalous cat fights.

Asked about those battles, Locklear said she "very much" enjoyed them, though admitted she's a little sketchy on the specifics of each scene.

"I mean, I don't remember them, there's so many," she said, teasing, "I don't even know what a cat fight is. Is that rolling around, scratching and hissing?"

One thing no one liked? Shooting scenes in the show's iconic pool, which Leighton dubbed "gross" and Savant called "a Petri dish."

Image zoom The cast of Melrose Place in season 1

Image zoom The cast of Melrose Place in season 7 Getty

Melrose Place's last episode, which aired on May 24, 1999, ended with Amanda and Peter (Jack Wagner) eloping on a secluded island, giving Amanda a much-deserved happily ever after.

While Locklear briefly played Amanda again for a guest role on the short-lived Melrose Place 2009 reboot, she's mostly pulled back from full-time work these days, her last credited role coming from the 2017 series Too Close to Home.

The actress has long struggled with substance abuse issues, but she celebrated one year of sobriety on April 21 after returning to impatient treatment last spring.

“She’s strong and clear-headed,” a Locklear friend recently PEOPLE, adding that the star is back home with her 22-year-old daughter Ava (with ex-husband Richie Sambora) while sheltering amid the coronavirus pandemic. "[She's] in a great place."

"Heather is always happiest when she is with her daughter," another source said. "It’s really amazing to see how she managed to turn things around."