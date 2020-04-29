A friend of the Dynasty and Melrose Place star says the actress is "in a great place"

Heather Locklear Is 'Strong and Clear-Headed' After Celebrating 1 Year of Sobriety: Source

Heather Locklear is happy, healthy and looking towards the future.

After celebrating one year of sobriety on April 21, a friend of the Dynasty and Melrose Place star says the actress, 58, is “in a great place.”

“She’s strong and clear-headed,” a Locklear friend tells PEOPLE.

Last spring, Locklear, who has struggled with substance abuse issues, returned to inpatient treatment. Today, she’s grateful to be back home with her 22-year-old daughter Ava (with ex-husband Richie Sambora) while sheltering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Heather Locklear with daughter Ava Heather Locklear/Instagram

“Heather is always happiest when she is with her daughter,” another source says.

While at home, Locklear has also been enjoying gardening, taking walks and cooking.

“She cooks for herself, Ava and her parents. It’s very sweet. Her dad is close to 91, and her mom is in her 80s, and she delivers food to them often,” says her friend.

Adds the source, “It’s really amazing to see how she managed to turn things around.”