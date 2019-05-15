Heather Locklear Is Back in Rehab, Source Says: 'This Has Been Tearing Up Her Family'

Heather Locklear is seeking help once again in rehab.

The 57-year-old actress is currently living in an in-patient facility, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

“She went back to rehab two weeks ago. She went back to the place she left before Christmas. She had left for three days right before Christmas and never gone back,” the source says. “Heather’s problem is she doesn’t get serious about anything,” says the source. “She was continuing to drink.”

According to the source, Locklear’s ongoing battle with substance abuse is taking a toll on her family — including 21-year-old daughter Ava, whom she shares with ex Richie Sambora.

“Her issue is alcohol, pills, and her mental health. She doesn’t want anybody to hold her accountable. She has no job, nothing to keep her accountable. This has been tearing up her family. It’s been an ongoing issue for many many years. It has been horrible for Ava,” the source says.

The source adds of Sambora, who was married to Locklear from 1994–2007: “Richie isn’t really involved anymore, though he has always been a great supporter. He has supported Ava and has always been there for Heather.”

Image zoom Heather Locklear and daughter Ava Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Although Locklear’s loved ones are hopeful that this time in treatment will stick, they are concerned because the actress has sought professional help numerous times, the source says.

“Everybody is hopeful that this time will be different, but it’s just hard to tell. She’s not going into anything new is the problem though; she’s just going back to something she has done before. She has been to rehab more than 20 times, perhaps 25 times. The people are really rich, they pay for detoxes. So a lot of it has been that,” the source explains. “She had a sober minder living with her. They pay them like $7,000 to $10,000 a week, and they absolutely haven’t worked for her.”

Adds the source: “She won’t take any help from anybody close to her who wants to help her. She had a 5250 [hold]. And nobody did a conservatorship, nobody stepped up. … It’s the same mental health issues as well.”

“Somebody has to take a lead on this, and nobody has any rights here except her parents,” the source says, “and they’re very old.”

Locklear’s former rep said that they are no longer in communication with the actress.

Access first reported the news of her return to rehab.

This stint comes months after she sought out-patient rehab at home, according to a friend of the Melrose Place star.

At the end of December, Locklear left her treatment facility to celebrate Christmas in Los Angeles with loved ones. Although she intended to return to rehab, she was “doing out-patient rehab at home,” said the friend.

Locklear had her parents — father Bill, 89, and mother Diane, 85 — living with her.

“She’s doing great. She has her parents staying with her, which has been great for everyone truly close to her. The fact that her parents are now staying with her is a good development and comforting,” the friend said in January.

Image zoom Heather Locklear Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

“Heather needs grounding and normalcy and what better people to do that than her own parents,” said the friend. “It’s a good thing in the end.”

Following the new year, Locklear — who has struggled with substance abuse in the past, as well as depression and anxiety — was “under a doctor’s care” and was “not around anybody who is not a good influence,” which is “good and comforting news to family and friends.”

And she was no longer spending time with on-off boyfriend Chris Heisser. “She has broken up with Chris,” the friend confirmed. (Radar first reported news of the split.)

“By her making this move, it gives her a great reset button on what is most important and that is her sobriety,” the friend said.

According to the friend, Heisser came back into Locklear’s life two and a half years ago when he visited her in rehab. The friend shared that Heisser “did not help her sustain her goals of sobriety.” The friend explained, “She set goals of sobriety two years ago and those were not working with him in the picture.”

The pair had a tumultuous relationship, including both being arrested, getting into numerous fights, Locklear’s hospitalization for a possible overdose, her stint in rehab that ended in October, and her being placed on a psychiatric hold one month later.

In November 2018, the star was at her home when her therapist determined that she was having another mental breakdown, TMZ reported. After someone placed a 911 call from her residence, EMTs reportedly arrived at her house and transported her to the hospital.

The call was made as a health precaution for Locklear, the outlet reported.

“Deputies responded to Ms. Locklear’s home regarding a medical call,” Sgt. Eric Buschow of Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE. “There was no crime.”

At the time, a representative for Locklear did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Sambora said, “I will not waver on always being there for Heather to see she gets the best help possible, and especially Ava. I am once again very proud of my daughter for her composure and strength during this difficult time.”

Image zoom Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora L. Cohen/WireImage

Locklear was arrested in June 2018 after she allegedly attacked the police officer and EMT who responded to a disturbance call at her residence. Police told PEOPLE that Locklear was “extremely intoxicated” and “arguing with friends and family” when they arrived.

Hours after she was released from police custody, Locklear was hospitalized for a possible overdose.

Responders were also previously dispatched to Locklear’s home a week earlier, after a call came in from the sheriff’s office for a “suicidal” person who was “violent,” according to an incident report from the Ventura County Fire Department obtained by PEOPLE.

Locklear was transported to a hospital for a psychological evaluation, TMZ reported.

She was later charged with one count of battery on a police officer, one count of battery on an EMT, and one count of resisting, obstructing or delaying a police officer. She pleaded not guilty and is due back in court in Ventura County on June 14.

In July, PEOPLE confirmed that the actress was seeking long-term treatment for substance abuse and her mental health.

Around the time of her 57th birthday in September, a source told PEOPLE that she was still at the facility and improving. “She’s still there and she’s doing really well,” the source said.