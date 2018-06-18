Heather Locklear's Friends & Family Had Been 'Desperately Trying to Help' Before Hospitalization

Prior to Heather Locklear‘s hospitalization for a psychological evaluation, her inner circle had “desperately” tried to help her for quite some time.

“[Heather] is clearly not getting the proper medical and mental health help she needs. It’s not just about rehab for addiction issues, but about getting a proper evaluation and help for the underlying mental health issues,” a source close the 56-year-old actress tells PEOPLE.

“She isolates herself, which only feeds into the other issues. Of course, you can’t force someone to get help — they have to want to — but it’s hard for someone who is sick to make smart choices and keep at it. She has family and friends who are desperately trying to help,” the source explains.

Locklear was taken to a hospital over the Father’s Day weekend after a family member called 911 to report that she was threatening to kill herself, according to TMZ.

“Her parents are remarkable, and they have tried so hard. Her close friends have tried. It is very sad. This isn’t the Heather everyone knows,” the source says. “As a professional [actress], everyone wanted to work with her, she was never late, always prepared a joy on set. Also, she is a really good friend to people. For years and years. This person isn’t her.”

Heather Locklear

The source adds, “She really needs a proper evaluation, different medication, and clearly more help than she has been getting to truly determine what her mental health issues are. Right now, it’s heartbreaking for her friends and family, they are really worried, but unfortunately, their hands are tied with what that can do. Everyone just wants Heather back.”

In late February, Locklear was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery and three counts of battery on a police officer. Police later searched her home for a firearm that was allegedly registered in her name.

During the incident, the Melrose Place alum allegedly made threats against deputies, saying she would “shoot them if they ever came to her house again,” according to the Thousand Oaks Police Department.

At the time, an insider told PEOPLE that Locklear “knows help is available, she’s sought it out before, but you can’t force anybody to get help,” adding, “It’s heartbreaking.”

In March, Locklear checked herself into a treatment facility to help with her battle with addiction.

“She didn’t go because she was forced,” a longtime associate told PEOPLE at the time. “There was no intervention. She went in on her own. She wanted to feel better and get to the bottom of what was troubling her.”

Locklear has struggled with substance abuse in the past. In March 2008, her doctor called 911 reporting that she was suicidal, and that June, she sought help for psychological issues.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.