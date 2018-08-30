Heather Locklear Faces 3 New Charges, Including Battery, for Allegedly Attacking First Responders

Heather Locklear is facing legal troubles again.

PEOPLE confirms the actress, 56, will be charged with one count of battery on a police officer, one count of battery on an EMT, and one count of resisting, obstructing or delaying a police officer.

“Each count there is a maximum punishment of a year,” prosecutor Tom Dunlevy tells PEOPLE.

Locklear’s next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.

TMZ was first to report.

Locklear’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WATCH: Heather Locklear Treated for Possible Overdose Hours After Arrest for Attacking an Officer

On June 25, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Locklear was hospitalized in Los Angeles just hours after she was released from jail following the alleged attack that occurred when paramedics and Ventura County sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance call at her residence.

Locklear was allegedly “extremely intoxicated” and “arguing with friends and family” when they arrived, according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Garo Kuredjiann.

As deputies tried to separate her, she kicked a responding officer. She also allegedly kicked a paramedic in the upper chest area while on a gurney, Kuredjian said.

Locklear was booked for two misdemeanor counts of battery on a police officer or emergency personnel.

Heather Locklear Ventura County Sheriff's Office

The three new charges are in addition to the five charges she faces from a February incident when she allegedly attacked police officers that responded to her home.

Locklear was charged with four counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and one charge of resisting or obstructing a police officer after she was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery for allegedly assaulting boyfriend Chris Heisser, at her Thousand Oaks, California, home on Feb. 25.

The Melrose Place alum allegedly verbally threatened deputies saying she would “shoot them if they ever came to her house again,” authorities said in a press release by the Thousand Oaks Police Department.

“Locklear exhibited combative, belligerent, and aggressive behavior toward deputies,” according to a search warrant and Affidavit of Probable Cause documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

“Locklear attacked [Heisser] while he was on the bed and he defended himself. He did not know how many times Locklear struck him. Locklear bit his face and described Locklear as being ‘all over’ him for the last 20-30 minutes acting ‘crazy,’ ‘angry,’ and ‘wild,’ ” the documents stated.