Heather Locklear Was 'Extremely Intoxicated' When She Was Arrested for Battery: Police

Heather Locklear was “extremely intoxicated” when she was arrested Sunday night for attacking a police officer and an EMT who responded to a disturbance call at her residence, according to police.

Thousand Oaks Police Department PIO Capt. Garo Kuredjian tells PEOPLE that deputies went to her home after receiving a disturbance call shortly after 11 p.m. Police said the 56-year-old actress was “extremely intoxicated” and “arguing with friends and family” when they arrived. As deputies tried to separate her, she kicked a responding officer.

Police wanted to have Locklear medically cleared due to her behavior and intoxication, but she kicked a paramedic in the upper chest area while on a gurney.

The Melrose Place alum was taken to the hospital, where she was cleared. She was then taken to the Ventura County main jail and booked for two misdemeanor counts of battery on a peace officer or emergency personnel.

Kuredjian said Locklear was still in jail as of Monday morning. She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, but an attorney may be able to appear on her behalf.

Last week, first responders were dispatched to Locklear’s home after a call came in from the sheriff’s office for a “suicidal” person “who is violent,” according to an incident report from the Ventura County Fire Department obtained by PEOPLE. The report indicated that the individual had previously threatened to shoot deputies and has a handgun registered to her. (She was not armed during the incident.)

When reached by PEOPLE, Capt. Kuredjian could not comment or confirm the specifics of the call, but public records show that Locklear lives on the block where the incident occurred.

“At that location we contacted a person who had medical needs, and they were treated by the Ventura County Fire Department, and they were later transported to a local hospital,” he said. “There was no criminal activity. The person was not arrested.”

A rep for Locklear did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In late February, Locklear was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery and three counts of battery on a police officer. Police later searched her home for a firearm that was allegedly registered in her name, which detectives did not find.

Capt. Kuredjian told PEOPLE after the February incident that Locklear’s alleged threats against deputies — she verbally threatened them, saying she would “shoot them if they ever came to her house again,” according to the Thousand Oaks Police Department.

Locklear’s attorneys, Blair Berk and William Haney, pleaded not guilty to battery on a police officer on her behalf in April, as she was in rehab.

After being accused of hitting her boyfriend, Locklear was charged with domestic abuse — but those charges were dropped in March.

Locklear has struggled with substance abuse in the past. In March 2008, her doctor called 911 reporting that she was suicidal, and that June, she sought help for psychological issues.

In March, Locklear checked into a treatment facility to help with her battle with addiction.

“Addiction is obviously a strong disease and as much as friends and family who love her and want her to get better and be happy, no one can do the work for her,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Hopefully she is getting the help she needs.”