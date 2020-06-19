A family friend tells PEOPLE the couple got engaged in April, as the actress celebrated one year of sobriety

Heather Locklear Is Engaged to Boyfriend Chris Heisser: They're 'Happy Together,' Source Says

Heather Locklear is engaged, PEOPLE can confirm.

A close family friend tells PEOPLE that the Melrose Place star, 58, is engaged to her boyfriend Chris Heisser.

According to the friend, the couple has "been engaged since the end of April, as they were celebrating her year of sobriety."

"They are really happy together," the friend says, adding that Locklear has the support of her family, including daughter Ava, 22, with ex Richie Sambora.

"Her family, her parents, her siblings, and her daughter are all supporting her and excited for her," the friend adds.

Locklear and Heisser, who were high school sweethearts, reconnected a few years ago and were on and off as the actress battled substance abuse and sought help in rehab. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Locklear was spotted out last week in Los Angeles wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger and a mask that read: "I'm smiling."

Locklear has had her ups and downs over the years. In 2019, she pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor counts stemming from her two arrests in 2018. She was reportedly placed on an informal three-year probation, and completed a court-ordered 30-day stint in a private rehab facility.

After Locklear celebrated one year of sobriety earlier this year, a source told PEOPLE the actress was "in a great place."

"She's strong and clear-headed," said the source, adding that the star had also been enjoying gardening, taking walks and cooking.

"She cooks for herself, Ava and her parents," the source continued. "It's very sweet. Her dad is close to 91, and her mom is in her 80s, and she delivers food to them often."