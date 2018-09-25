Heather Locklear Is 'Doing Really Well' as She Continues Treatment in Rehab on 57th Birthday

Heather Locklear continues to seek treatment after a challenging summer.

As the Melrose Place alum turns 57 on Tuesday, a source tells PEOPLE she remains at the facility she checked into in July to receive long-term treatment for substance abuse and mental health.

“She’s still there and she’s doing really well,” the source says.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the actress was scheduled to remain at the facility until September and doctors would reevaluate from there.

Locklear was arrested in June for allegedly attacking a police officer and an EMT who had responded to a disturbance call at her residence. Police told PEOPLE that Locklear was allegedly “extremely intoxicated” and “arguing with friends and family” when they arrived.

Hours after she was released from police custody, Locklear was hospitalized for a possible overdose.

Locklear has slowly returned to social media in recent weeks, posting a handful of photos and videos of her dog. Last week, she penned a heartfelt tribute after losing a friend to addiction.

“Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down,” reads the note. “Recovery is the best revenge. Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path. Rest in peace beautiful Josh. You touched my [heart].”

In July, Locklear’s ex-husband Richie Sambora voiced his support for the actress, with whom he shares daughter Ava, 20. (Locklear and Sambora married in 1994; their divorce was finalized in 2007.)

“I will of course always be there for Heather and especially Ava,” the 59-year-old Bon Jovi guitarist told the Daily Mail. “I am very proud of my daughter for her composure and strength during this difficult time.”