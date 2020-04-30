Heather Locklear's Daughter Ava, Ex Richie Sambora 'Are Giving Her a Lot of Support' amid Recovery

Heather Locklear, who recently celebrated one year of sobriety, is grateful for her strong support system.

Through her ups and downs, Locklear, 58, has remained very close with her 22-year-old daughter Ava (with ex-husband Richie Sambora) and is happy to be healthy and home with Ava while sheltering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Richie and Ava are giving her a lot of support,” a Locklear friend tells PEOPLE.

The Dynasty and Melrose Place star is now enjoying some of life’s simple pleasures.

“She is gardening, taking walks and cooking like a fiend. She cooks for herself, Ava and her parents. It’s very sweet. Her dad is close to 91, and her mom is in her 80s, and she delivers food to them often,” says her friend.

On April 22, the actress posted a sweet video of her daughter, a college senior, with their dog and wrote: “I’m in love with these 2 plus 1.”

Besides her family, Locklear has also been leaning on her tight group of girlfriends.

“It’s really amazing to see how she managed to turn things around,” says a source, who adds, “Heather is always happiest when she is with her daughter.”