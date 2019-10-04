Heather Locklear Calls Daughter Ava 'an Angel That Walks This Earth' on Her 22nd Birthday

Heather Locklear is “forever grateful” for her daughter Ava Sambora as she turns 22.

The Melrose Place actress, 57, shared a photo of Samborra blowing out candles on a birthday cake Friday with a loving caption.

“22 years ago God blessed me with an angel that walks this earth,” she wrote on the post. “Thank you Ava for all your goodness and strength. You are an inspiration and I’m forever grateful for you. Happy 22nd birthday.”

Sambora commented, “I love you mommy thank you.”

The loving post comes weeks after Locklear completed a court-ordered month-long stint at a rehab facility. Through it all, her daughter with ex Richie Sambora has been nothing but “loving and supportive.”

“As painful it is, she knows that it’s in her mom’s hands and God’s hands,” a source close to the situation told PEOPLE last month. “All she can do is like anybody else, just pray and support.”

Two weeks ago, Locklear shared a photo of roses with a prayer written on a mirror in what appears to be her bedroom as she celebrates her sobriety. The prayer is included in the “Big Book of Alcoholics Anonymous” and is known as the “third step prayer.”

“God. I offer myself to Thee – To build with me and to do to me as Thou will,” the message read. “Retire me of the bondage of self. That I may better do Thy will. Take away my difficulties, that victory over them may bear witness to those I would help of Thy Power, Thy Love and Thy Way of life. May I do Thy will always.”

The actress has battled substance abuse for years and has spent time in rehab multiple times. In August, she pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor counts from two arrests in 2018. Five of those counts of battery on a peace office, one count of battery on an emergency medical personnel and two counts of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer.

The first of two arrests came on suspicion of felony domestic battery after an incident with her boyfriend. The three counts of battery on an office came after she allegedly threatened deputies. Her second arrest in June came after she allegedly attacked a police officer and EMT who responded to a disturbance at her home. police told PEOPLE that the actress was “extremely intoxicated” and “arguing with friends and family” when they arrived.

TMZ first reported that Locklear was ordered to a month-long treatment program by Sept. 6.

Radar Online reported that Locklear was sentenced to 120 days in jail, but the sentence was pending upon completion of the treatment program. She was also reportedly placed on informal three-year probation. Under the terms of her sentence, she cannot consume alcohol, possess dangerous weapons, or take non-prescription medication.

A legal representative for Locklear did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

As for Ava, she’s now a senior at Loyola Marymount University.

“She stays close with her dad,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “He’s rock-solid support, he always has been. It’s really their close relationship that has helped her through.”

“It’s been a godsend for Ava’s strength and her maturity, and her faith,” the source added. “They’re all supportive and love Heather.”