Heather Locklear Shares Photo Celebrating Sobriety After Being Ordered to Go to Treatment

Heather Locklear is celebrating her sobriety.

On Tuesday, Locklear, 57, shared a photo of a poster, which reads, “You’re still sober keep that s— up.”

She expressed her excitement over the accomplishment by captioning the post, “So grateful 🙏🏻.”

The star has long struggled with substance abuse. A source confirmed to PEOPLE in May that she was seeking help in rehab and had checked into an in-patient facility.

One month later, Locklear was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, where she was all smiles and seemed to be in good spirits as she headed to meet a girlfriend for lunch.

It’s unclear when Locklear checked out of the facility.

At the time, the source told PEOPLE that while her loved ones were hopeful that this time the treatment would stick, they remained concerned because the actress has sought professional help numerous times.

“Everybody is hopeful that this time will be different, but it’s just hard to tell,” the source said. “She’s not going into anything new is the problem, though; she’s just going back to something she has done before.”

“She has been to rehab more than 20 times, perhaps 25 times,” the source added. “These people are really rich, they pay for detoxes. So a lot of it has been that.” (It is unclear whether the source was referring to 20 visits, to a temporary detox, or stays at more intensive in-patient facilities. Locklear’s former rep said that they are no longer in communication with the actress.)

Locklear’s difficult past year included an arrest last February on suspicion of felony domestic battery and three counts of battery on a police officer.

She was arrested again in June after she allegedly attacked a police officer and an EMT who responded to a disturbance call, a hospitalization for a possible overdose that same month, and months in rehab last fall. According to USA Today, Locklear’s attorney pleaded not guilty to all charges on her behalf.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Locklear would reportedly avoid jail time following her arrests.

On Aug. 16, the Melrose Place actress pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor offenses, TMZ reported. According to the outlet, she has been ordered to 30 days in a residential mental health facility.

The star was sentenced to 120 days in jail, Radar Online reported, but the sentence was stayed pending the completion of the treatment program. She must enroll in a treatment program by Sept. 6, TMZ reported.

According to Radar, Locklear also will be placed on an informal three-year probation; under the terms of her sentence, she reportedly cannot consume alcohol, possess dangerous or deadly weapons, or take non-prescription medication.

A legal representative for Locklear did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A source previously told PEOPLE, Locklear’s ongoing battle with substance abuse was taking a toll on her family — including 21-year-old daughter Ava, whom she shares with ex Richie Sambora.

“Her issue is alcohol, pills, and her mental health. She doesn’t want anybody to hold her accountable. She has no job, nothing to keep her accountable. This has been tearing up her family. It’s been an ongoing issue for many many years. It has been horrible for Ava,” the source said.

The source added of Sambora, who was married to Locklear from 1994 to 2007: “Richie isn’t really involved anymore, though he has always been a great supporter. He has supported Ava and has always been there for Heather.”