Heather Locklear Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety: 'She’s in a Great Place,' Says Source

Heather Locklear is celebrating one year of sobriety!

The actress, 58, shared her milestone on Instagram Tuesday, posting a quote attributed to Maya Angelou.

“Hugs will come later!” Locklear wrote in the caption. “1 year sober today!!!”

“She is doing great and looks great,” a friend of the star tells PEOPLE. “What’s most important is today and the next day and the future and she’s in a great place.”

The friend adds, “She is gardening and taking walks and cooking like a fiend. She cooks for herself and Ava, and she cooks for her parents.”

“She is passionately getting into cooking. It’s very sweet, her dad is close to 91 and her mom is in her 80s and she delivers food to them often,” the friend adds to PEOPLE. “It’s so thoughtful. She’s strong and clear headed and she’s thoughtful about others.”

“She’s in a great place.”

Last May, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Melrose Place star was living in an in-patient facility.

“She went back to rehab two weeks ago. She went back to the place she left before Christmas. She had left for three days right before Christmas and never gone back,” the source told PEOPLE at the time.

Three months later, Locklear celebrated her sobriety with another Instagram post, sharing a photo of a poster that read, “You’re still sober keep that s— up.”

The following month, Locklear completed a court-ordered 30-day stint in a private rehab facility.

Despite the ups and downs, a source told PEOPLE at the time that Locklear and her daughter maintain a “loving and supportive relationship.”

Image zoom Heather Locklear and daughter Ava Sambora Michael Buckner/Getty Images

“Ava has a very loving and supportive relationship with her mom,” the source said at the time. “And as painful it is, she knows that it’s in her mom’s hands and God’s hands. All she can do is like anybody else, just pray and support.”

Indeed, Locklear routinely posts about her daughter — a senior at Loyola Marymount University — on Instagram.

On Saturday, the Dynasty alum shared a cupcake delivery from Ava that read, “I Love U Mama.”

“From my sweet Ava,” Locklear captioned the post, to which her daughter commented, “love you 💘.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.