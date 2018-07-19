Heather Locklear's Boyfriend Pleads Guilty in DUI Arrest: Report

Heather Locklear‘s boyfriend Chris Heisser has pleaded guilty in his DUI arrest.

Nearly five months after he was arrested for driving under the influence, Heisser entered a guilty plea on one count of driving with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit on Wednesday, according to Entertainment Tonight. Two other DUI charges were reportedly dropped by the court.

He has reportedly been placed on a 36-month formal probation, under which he is not allowed to depart the U.S. for more than 72 hours or leave California without his parole officer’s permission. Heisser cannot “drink or possess any alcoholic beverages” or “be where alcohol is the chief item of sale,” the outlet reports.

Heather Locklear and her boyfriend, Chris Heisser Heather Locklear/Instagram

Additionally, Heisser must complete a nine-month DUI program and “submit to and complete tests of breath, blood, urine, or saliva, when requested by a peace officer or probation officer,” ET reports.

Heisser is required to also pay a fine and court fees totaling $3,273.48.

“Heisser was arrested at 12:34 am on Monday morning,” a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol told PEOPLE on Feb. 26. “His blood alcohol was .19.”

His arrest came hours after Locklear, 56, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery and three counts of battery on a police officer. Police later searched her home for a firearm that was allegedly registered in her name.

Capt. Kuredjian told PEOPLE after the February incident that Locklear’s alleged threats against deputies — she verbally threatened them, saying she would “shoot them if they ever came to her house again,” according to the Thousand Oaks Police Department — were what prompted the search to seize the firearm, which detectives did not find.

Locklear’s attorneys, Blair Berk and William Haney, pleaded not guilty to battery on a police officer on her behalf in April, as she was in rehab. After being accused of hitting her boyfriend, Locklear was charged with domestic abuse — but those charges were dropped in March.

WATCH: Heather Locklear Treated for Possible Overdose Hours After Arrest for Attacking an Officer

At the end of June, just hours after she was released from jail following her alleged attack on a police officer and an EMT who had responded to a disturbance call at her residence, Locklear was hospitalized.

Paramedics and Ventura County sheriff’s deputies were called to the actress’ home to treat her for a possible overdose, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Garo Kuredjiann told PEOPLE deputies were called in to assist EMTs on a “medical call” that occurred the star’s Thousand Oaks, California, address. The patient, whom he did not identify, was transported to Las Robles Hospital & Medical Center, Kuaredjian said.

Days later, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Locklear will seek long-term treatment for substance abuse and her mental health.

The actress plans to soon move from the psychiatric ward at a hospital to a long-term facility, where a group of doctors and psychiatrists can help her. Locklear agreed to enter the long-term facility voluntarily and there is currently no plan for a conservatorship to handle her affairs, the source said.