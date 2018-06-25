Heather Locklear Arrested After Allegedly Punching a Police Officer and Kicking an EMT

A week after Heather Locklear was underwent a psychological evaluation after threatening to shoot herself, the actress was arrested for attacking a police officer and an EMT who responded to a disturbance call.

A family member of Locklear’s called 911 on Sunday night while Locklear was “heavily intoxicated,” according to TMZ. When police arrived, she reportedly punched an officer attempting to separate her from family. Locklear then kicked an EMT who was putting her on a gurney.

Locklear’s name is listed on the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office police log. Authorities did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Heather was taken to a hospital and then brought to jail, where she was booked for two counts of misdemeanor battery, TMZ reports. The 56-year-old is being held on $20,000 bail.

In last week’s incident, first responders were dispatched to the Melrose Place alum’s home after a call came in from the sheriff’s office for a “suicidal” person “who is violent,” according to an incident report from the Ventura County Fire Department obtained by PEOPLE. The report indicated that the individual had previously threatened to shoot deputies and has a handgun registered to her. (She was not armed during Sunday’s incident.)

When reached by PEOPLE, Capt. Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office could not comment or confirm the specifics of the call, but public records show that Locklear lives on the block where the incident occurred.

“At that location we contacted a person who had medical needs, and they were treated by the Ventura County Fire Department, and they were later transported to a local hospital,” he said. “There was no criminal activity. The person was not arrested.”

A rep for Locklear did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In late February, Locklear was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery and three counts of battery on a police officer. Police later searched her home for a firearm that was allegedly registered in her name.

Capt. Kuredjian told PEOPLE after the February incident that Locklear’s alleged threats against deputies — she verbally threatened them, saying she would “shoot them if they ever came to her house again,” according to the Thousand Oaks Police Department — were what prompted the search to seize the firearm, which detectives did not find.

Locklear’s attorneys, Blair Berk and William Haney, pleaded not guilty to battery on a police officer on her behalf in April, as she was in rehab.

After being accused of hitting her boyfriend, Locklear was charged with domestic abuse — but those charges were dropped in March.

Locklear has struggled with substance abuse in the past. In March 2008, her doctor called 911 reporting that she was suicidal, and that June, she sought help for psychological issues.

In March, Locklear checked into a treatment facility to help with her battle with addiction.

“She didn’t go because she was forced,” a longtime associate told PEOPLE at the time. “There was no intervention. She went in on her own. She wanted to feel better and get to the bottom of what was troubling her.”