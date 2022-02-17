RHOC: Heather Dubrow's Daughter Kat on Enduring 'Negativity' After Coming Out as Lesbian

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"It's not something you're prepared for until it happens and when it does happen, it kind of, like, hits you like a bus," Heather Dubrow's daughter Kat said on The Real Housewives of Orange County

Heather Dubrow's 15-year-old daughter Kat has faced a lot of challenges since coming out as a lesbian.

During Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather and her husband, Terry Dubrow, gathered with their children for dinner at the popular restaurant Nobu. Everything was going smoothly at first until Kat, 15, and her older sister Max — who previously revealed she is bisexual in June 2020 — ended up getting into a tiff at the table.

Heather, 53, told Kat that her "relationship with Max will change." Chiming in, Heather's son Nick suggested the shift in the pair's relationship is likely because "a lot of the attention" was moved toward Kat when she came out privately to the family in the summer of 2021.

Nonetheless, the mom of four argued that Kat's relationships with her siblings "will ebb and flow" as well as "grow" over time, referencing her own ups and downs with her siblings.

"From what I saw from the outside of my older sister's coming out story, everyone was supportive. Her friends were supportive," Kat then said in a confessional alongside mom Heather. "But when I came out, I was dealing with a lot of homophobia. I had issues with people at school who were saying the f-slur around me and who were just not very supportive of the LGBTQ+ community."

Added Heather, "That just breaks my heart."

Later in the episode, Heather and Kat had a conversation about the decor for her bedroom as they gardened together. The teenager said she had been contemplating taking her gay pride flag down after receiving criticism about her sexuality online.

"I got a comment the other day on TikTok," Kat said. "I have the rainbow flag in my bio and I got a comment that said, '14 and already gay. WTF.' And then I got really embarrassed. I don't know, it kind of made me think I should take it down and then get a smaller one in the corner of my room."

As Heather asked whether Kat was concerned about people's criticism, she said: "I don't know. Sometimes, it just feels embarrassing."

"When you come out, negativity is really inevitable and it really hurts," Kat then continued in a confessional. "It's not something you're prepared for until it happens and when it does happen, it kind of, like, hits you like a bus."

Later giving her daughter advice, Heather said she wanted Kat to do what she feels best but she also advised her to not let the naysayers get to her.

"I also don't want you to not be yourself and not be confident in who you are and who you love and all of that," Heather said. "So if you want to keep your big flag up, keep your big flag up. What do you care what one person says? Everyone else can go [f---] themselves as far as I'm concerned."

Heather then told Kat she loves that her children are comfortable with talking to her about the hard stuff. She said, "To be perfectly honest, I have learned so much from you.

"Even at this age, I'm still trying to be self-actualized and grow and always try to be a better person and learn more and everything," she continued. "I'm proud of you. I'm proud that you know who you are. And if you want to fly a flag and fly a huge one in your room, fly the damn flag."

Heather went on to praise Kat's "confidence" as "smart," adding that it's "so amazing to watch."

"I wouldn't be able to be confident if I didn't have you as a mom," Kat said as Heather replied, "We're both very lucky."

In a confessional, Kat admitted she struggled to come to terms with her sexuality before coming out. "At first, I was very insecure and unsure of my sexuality," she said. "Until I really started to get support from my family and the people around me, I think I really started to become proud and that just made me more comfortable with myself."

Heather, meanwhile, discussed the importance of acceptance.

"Everyone just wants to be loved and accepted. At the base minimum, that's what your parents should be doing for you," she told the cameras through tears. "So the thought that there are children out there whose parents don't even accept them just kills me. It just kills me. Come to my house."

Max recently told PEOPLE that she's happy she could serve as an inspiration to her younger sister.

"Even generally, the younger siblings have it very easy because [my twin brother Nick and I] paved the way," said Max, 18, who wrote I'll Give It To You Straight-Ish, an advice book for parents who want to support their LGBTQ+ children.

"But I am glad that I could be the person to do it first because I am the confident one, the one who really doesn't care [what people say], I'm just genuinely me and that's it," she said as sister Kat shared, "I'm really grateful that I have Max as an older sister, that she has already gone through all of this. Seeing my sister be so proud, and to see her be so comfortable with herself, it just makes me feel like I have nothing to worry about."