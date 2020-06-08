Heather Dubrow Says ‘Never Say Never’ About a Possible RHOC Return

Heather Dubrow hasn't put her reality television days behind her.

Dubrow teased the possibility of returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County nearly four years after she walked away from the franchise, saying "never say never."

"Honestly, I would never say never, you just don't know what life is gonna throw your way," she said during a recent episode of the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. "Or how circumstances change or what you feel like doing. I don't even know what that set of circumstances would look like."

There are some open slots: Vicki Gunvalson (an original Housewife) and Tamra Judge departed the Bravo series this year.

Dubrow joined the cast of RHOC for season 7 and quickly became a fan-favorite. The show chronicled her life with her husband, Terry Dubrow, as well as their four kids.

After five years, Dubrow announced her exit ahead of season 12. While Dubrow left the franchise of her own accord, she famously clashed with then-newcomer Kelly Dodd during her final season.

When asked which former costar she wouldn't want to run into, Dubrow called out Dodd.

"Not because I don't like her, to be honest with you. She and I actually shared a lot of really fun moments I think she's a really good mom, I'm really happy for her that she met someone and she's engaged and all that," she said on the podcast. "The reason I picked her is because I never know what I am going to get when I see her. Last year she posted some things about me that were dumb, and I laughed, it wasn’t a big deal — I just never know what I am going to get when I see her."

And the feelings between the two appear to be mutual. Dodd previously told PEOPLE that she considered not returning to RHOC because of her issues with Dubrow.