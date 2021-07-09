Heather Dubrow Shares First Look From RHOC Return: 'Here We Go'

Heather Dubrow is making her way back on Bravo.

The 52-year-old podcast host shared a shot from behind the scenes of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which she's rejoining after exiting after five seasons in 2017, on Instagram Thursday.

"Here we go … #dejavu #sweet16 #RHOC 🍊," Dubrow captioned the outdoor photo, smiling in a cropped white tank paired with black leggings and sneakers, alongside seven members of the production crew.

Dubrow first teased a possible return to RHOC last June during an episode of the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. She stressed, however, that she had no desire to cross paths again with former co-star Kelly Dodd.

Kelly Dodd and Heather Dubrow Credit: getty (2)

"Not because I don't like her, to be honest with you," Dubrow said of seeking space. "She and I actually shared a lot of really fun moments I think she's a really good mom, I'm really happy for her that she met someone and she's engaged and all that... I just never know what I am going to get when I see her."

Luckily for Dubrow, she's getting her wish – for now.

The Orange County outpost of the famous franchise will see a major cast shakeup for its upcoming 16th season. In June, PEOPLE broke the news that Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn-Vargas will not return for the upcoming cycle. Wielding the orange once again, Dubrow will join Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson on the Bravo hit.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Windham-Burke said that while she was "incredibly sad" to leave RHOC, she looked forward to what "the next chapter" will hold.

"I'm incredibly sad to not be able to come back to The Real Housewives of Orange County next year. I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show - the good, the bad, and the in-between," said Burke, who joined the cast in 2014.

"It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV. That something for which I will forever be grateful," she continued. "And I came out, becoming the first gay Housewife in the franchise's history. What an incredible honor to look back upon, especially during Pride Month."