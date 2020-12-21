Heather Dubrow Celebrates '9th Night' of Hanukkah After Reading the Calendar Wrong: 'It's #2020'

Heather Dubrow's holiday celebration lasted a little longer than usual this year.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 51, shared a photo of her family celebrating the final night of Hanukkah over the weekend — which she joked came one day late in their household.

"Happy Channukah!!!! Last night we celebrated the little known '9th night,'" she captioned the Instagram post. "That's what happens when you read the Jewish calendar incorrectly and plan accordingly! WTF — it's #2020."

In the photo, Heather is seen smiling alongside her husband Terry Dubrow, 62, and their four children: Nicholas, Max, Katrina and Collette.

Image zoom Heather and Terry Dubrow | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

While the family looked picture-perfect for the holiday celebration, Heather — who appeared on RHOC for four seasons — recently said she doesn't have any plans to have her own reality show centered around her family.

"We've been asked about that from different sources since we've left over the last few years," she said during an October appearance on Realitea with Derek Z. "And one of the reasons the answer has always been 'no' is because of the kids and their ages and what they want to reveal in their lives and that kind of thing."

But the family still has a lot to look forward to, as they're building a house in Idaho.

"We actually just bought a plot of land in Idaho," she said on Realitea. "I had this lake house fantasy and I dragged Terry there, leather jacket and all, which he never took off the entire time in the summer at the lake. And I fell in love and I'm designing a house right now."