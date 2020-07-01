RHOC Alum Heather Dubrow's Daughter Max, 16, Comes Out as Bisexual: 'I Love You My Amazing Child'

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow's daughter Maximillia Dubrow has come out as bisexual.

Maximillia, who goes by Max, announced the news on Instagram Tuesday as Pride Month draws to a close.

"I always knew I was bi, I just thought it was bipolar," Max, 16, captioned two photos, in which she sits on a grass field with the Pride flag draped around her shoulders.

Proud mom Heather re-shared Max's Instagram post, adding the caption: "I love you my beautiful, hilarious, amazing child!"

"I am SO proud to be your mother! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈" wrote Heather, who is married to Botched's Dr. Terry Dubrow.

After Heather shared the supportive post, Max commented, "HAHAH i love u mom!!! thanks for being the best, most supportive mom in the world❤️❤️❤️."

The couple also shares daughters Collette and Katarina and son Nicholas.

Heather, 51, previously expressed her support of Pride month over the weekend, when she shared a photo of the flag blowing in the wind, captioning it: "#Love #Pride."

Earlier this month, Heather teased the possibility of returning to RHOC nearly four years after she walked away from the franchise.

"Honestly, I would never say never, you just don't know what life is gonna throw your way," she said during a recent episode of the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. "Or how circumstances change or what you feel like doing. I don't even know what that set of circumstances would look like."

Currently, there are some open slots: Vicki Gunvalson (an original Housewife) and Tamra Judge departed the Bravo series this year.

Heather joined the cast of RHOC for season 7 and quickly became a fan-favorite. The show chronicled her life with her husband as well as their four kids.

After five years, she announced her exit ahead of season 12. While Heather left the franchise of her own accord, she famously clashed with then-newcomer Kelly Dodd during her final season.

When asked which former costar she wouldn't want to run into, Heather called out Dodd.