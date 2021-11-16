Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

"His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life," the actor's manager said in a statement to PEOPLE

Heath Freeman, the actor famous for portraying killer Howard Epps on Bones, has died. He was 41.

Freeman's death was confirmed by his manager Joe S. Montifiore to PEOPLE Monday night.

"We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts," Montifiore's statement read. "His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life."

"He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career," the statement said.

"His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever," the statement concluded. "May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him."

Details about Freeman's death were not released.

Shanna Moakler posted about her "dear friend" Freeman's death on Sunday.

"Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend. You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had.... and we have a lot of great ones!!Godspeed. ❤️⚓️😓 #ataloss" she wrote alongside an Instagram selfie with Freeman.

In the comments of the post, she wrote that he "passed in his sleep yesterday in his home in Austin."

Other stars mourning Freeman's death on social media included Gina Carano, who will be costarring opposite the late actor in the upcoming film Terror on the Prairie, due for release next year.

Freeman is also set to appear in the upcoming film Devil's Fruit, which is currently in post-production.