Netflix Kicks Off Production for 'Heartstopper' Season 2 as New Cast Members Are Introduced

Netflix is dropping some heart-stopping news!

On Saturday, the streaming service announced that the popular drama series, Heartstopper, is now in production for season 2 and will feature four new cast members: Sahar Zahid, Jack Barton, Bradley Riches and Nima Taleghani.

Khan will play a Higgs school student named Sahar Zahid and Riches will portray Truham school student James McEwan. Taleghani is set to play Mr. Farouk, a Truham school teacher, while Barton will take on the role of Nick's older brother David Nelson.

According to Netflix, Khan was offered the role of Sahar after a nation-wide open casting call, making this her first professional acting role. Riches played the role of a student in the first season of Heartstopper but is now returning as named character in season 2.

Based on Alice Oseman's graphic novels of the same name, the British coming-of-age series follows the recently outed Charlie (Joe Locke) as he falls in love with Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), a popular rugby player he sits next to in class.

All lead cast members will return for the second season, including Connor, Locke as Charlie, Yasmin Finney as Elle, William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Sebastian Croft as Ben, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Rhea Norwood as Imogen and Jenny Walser as Tori.

Following its April premiere, Heartstopper has gained traction among viewers and critics alike. Currently, it holds a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Just one month after its debut, the series was renewed at Netflix through season 3.

"To those who have fallen in love with Nick & Charlie, cried watching Alice Oseman's magical story brought to life, or felt represented for the first time on-screen, I am elated to announce... Heartstopper has been renewed for TWO MORE SEASONS!" Netflix tweeted.

"We were overjoyed with the global reaction to Heartstopper and can't wait to continue the story with two more seasons," series creator and writer Oseman said in a statement.

Season 1 of Heartstopper is now available to stream on Netflix.