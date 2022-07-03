Heartstopper Cast Drowns Out Anti-LGBTQ Protesters with Whitney Houston at London Pride

"Had to do my job properly," Heartstopper's Joe Locke joked about a video showing him giving the middle finger to some anti-LGBTQ protesters at London Pride

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: The cast of Heartstopper (L-R) Kizzy Edgell, Corinna Brown, Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Tobie Donovan and Sebastian Croft attend Pride in London 2022: The 50th Anniversary - Parade on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Pride Month is all year long for the kids of Heartstopper.

The Netflix show's cast spread the love Saturday at London Pride, where they were captured in a now-viral video trolling some anti-LGBTQ protesters with an impromptu Whitney Houston dance party in the street.

In the clip, which has since garnered 9.3 million views, Joe Locke (who stars as Charlie Spring) and Sebastian Croft (Ben Hope) can be seen dancing to "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" using rainbow flag capes to block the protesters on the other side of the barricade, one of whom was involved in a tug-of-war with another parade-goer over a flag.

The rest of the cast, including Kit Connor (Nick Nelson), Tobie Donovan (Isaac Henderson), Corinna Brown (Tara Jones), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy Olsson) and Jenny Walser (Tori Spring) could be seen dancing in the background, some of them even giving a middle finger or two to the protesters.

Connor, 18, shared the clip on Twitter, writing: "Uhhh I was videoing and screaming at them but please don't be mistaken, it wasn't 'Kit Connor and the rest of the cast', it was @joelocke03 and @SebastianCroft front and centre. Please give them the credit for doing something so powerful."

"It was all of us," Locke, 18, wrote in response. "Had to do my job properly," he joked in another tweet, sharing the video on his own page.

Locke was selected from 10,000 young actors to play Charlie Spring in Heartstopper, based on the graphic novel of the same name by Alice Osman. The British coming-of-age series follows the recently outed Charlie as he falls in love with Nick Nelson, a popular rugby player he sits next to in class.

The show also features a talented young ensemble as Charlie's friends and has received acclaim for its representation of the LGBTQ+ community. Since premiering on Netflix in April, Heartstopper has held a rare 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.