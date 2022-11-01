'Heartstopper' 's Joe Locke Says He's 'So Proud' of Kit Connor After He Felt Forced to Come Out as Bisexual

Kit Connor has the full support of his Heartstopper family.

Joe Locke, who plays Connor's love interest Charlie on the series, praised his 18-year-old costar Tuesday morning after Connor felt forced to come out as bisexual.

"You owe nothing to anyone. I'm so proud of you my friend," Locke tweeted. He wasn't the only Heartstopper star to show love for Connor.

Sebastian Croft added, "Kit Connor, the world doesn't deserve you. Love you my friend."

Heartstopper's showrunner Alice Olsen also chimed in with strong words for those who accused Connor of "queerbaiting" — which led to him coming out.

"I truly don't understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes," Oseman tweeted. "I hope all those people are embarrassed as F---. Kit you are amazing."

It all started when photos surfaced of Connor holding hands with his A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow costar Maia Reficco. Connor, who plays a bisexual teen on Heartstopper — still coming to terms with his sexuality — was then accused of "queerbaiting", or hinting and being a part of the LGBTQ+ community, but never actually crossing the line from a heteronormative lifestyle. Many see the practice as offensive because it offers the benefit of building an LGBTQ+ fanbase without actually being part of the community.

Connor — who was taking a social media break — returned to Twitter to debunk the claims. "Back for a minute," he tweeted on Monday night. "I'm bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye."

For some Twitter users, Connor's coming out started a much bigger conversation on sexuality. "Accusing Kit Connor of queerbaiting people just bc he was seen w someone of the opposite sex is proof that you guys don't consider bisexual people 'queer enough' unless they're dating the same sex," read one tweet with more than 60,000 likes.

Heartstopper season 1 features a similar story — though Connor's character, Nick, doesn't appear to feel publicly ridiculed into coming out. The first season, based on graphic novels of the same name, showed rugby jock Nick falling for his friend Charlie, the only openly gay boy in his school.

Seasons 2 and 3 of Heartstopper have been ordered by Netflix.