HBO Gives Series Order to Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon

Daenerys Targaryen may have died with the original Game of Thrones’ eight-season run, but the story of her House has just begun!

HBO announced on Tuesday that a prequel for the Emmy-winning fantasy drama is officially in the works at the premium network — the same day that the cabler announced its other prequel led by Naomi Watts would not be moving forward.

The green-lit prequel has received a 10-episode, straight-to-series order, and will be based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, the Targaryen history book that was released earlier this year.

Titled House of the Dragon, the prequel series is co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, who will act as co-showrunner along with Miguel Sapochnik, who directed some of the most memorable Game of Thrones episodes including “The Bells,” “The Long Night” and “Battle of the Bastards.”

Sapochnik is set to direct the pilot as well as additional episodes throughout the season.

“We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George,” said HBO Programming President Casey Bloys in a statement.

While House of the Dragon will take place 300 years before the story of Emilia Clarke‘s Khaleesi, another prequel series — which already shot a pilot — that was set to take place 5,000 years before the events in Game of Thrones, did not receive a series order.

That series did not yet have an official title (though Martin said last year that it would be called The Long Night), but was created by showrunner Jane Goldman, who reportedly emailed the cast on Tuesday to tell them the news.

The untitled series shot a pilot in Northern Ireland this summer, and was supposed to chronicle “the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” per HBO’s official description. “From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It’s not the story we think we know.”

In addition to Watts, Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth) and Denise Gough (Broadway’s Angels in America), and others also appeared in the canceled prequel.