HBO Renews Series Somebody Somewhere Starring Bridget Everett for Season 2

The dramedy series follows Everett's protagonist Sam as she deals with life, family and choir practice in her home state of Kansas

Bridget Everett's well-received freshman series on HBO Max, Somebody Somewhere, is being renewed for a second season.

The HBO Original show, created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, is a semi-autobiographical portrait of standup comedian and singer Everett, 49, set in her home state of Kansas.

"As Sam [played by Everett] grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is her saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don't fit in but don't give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere," the program description on HBO's site reads.

"Bridget Everett brings such warmth to the screen, it's been an absolute joy to see audiences share a sense of belonging with this ensemble," said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming, said in a statement. "We're delighted to have Hannah and Paul remind us all where we come from in another season of Somebody Somewhere."

Season one of the show currently boasts a 100 percent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score not far behind at 88 percent.

Somebody Somewhere also stars Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy, and Mike Hagerty, with recurring cast featuring Murray Hill, Jon Hudson Odom, Heidi Johanningmeier, and Jane Brody.

The 7-episode first season is also co-executive produced by Everett, with the Duplass brothers serving as co-producers.

Jay Duplass of Transparent fame also directed one of the episodes.