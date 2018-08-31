Watch the Trailer for HBO's Stunning New Series My Brilliant Friend Set in 1950s Naples

Based on the trailer, My Brilliant Friend is shaping up to be one of HBO’s most visually stunning shows to date.

The network shared a sneak peek of the upcoming series, based on the Elena Ferrante novel of the same name.

The first of four books, My Brilliant Friend follows Elena and her friend Lila as they search for adventure and rebel against the oppressive culture of their poor town in 1950s Naples.

