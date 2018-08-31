Watch the Trailer for HBO's Stunning New Series My Brilliant Friend Set in 1950s Naples

Based on the trailer, My Brilliant Friend is shaping up to be one of HBO’s most visually stunning shows to date.
The network shared a sneak peek of the upcoming series, based on the Elena Ferrante novel of the same name.
The first of four books, My Brilliant Friend follows Elena and her friend Lila as they search for adventure and rebel against the oppressive culture of their poor town in 1950s Naples.
The trailer begins with Elena studying for a middle school entrance test against her parent’s wishes.
“She can’t keep studying,” her mother says before physically beating Elena for insisting she would take the test anyway.
Meanwhile, Lila’s parents see her education the same way, even though her teacher insists she’s “good at every subject.”
The two girls start to spend more time and eventually grow up and form the “friendship of a lifetime.”
According to the official show synopsis, My Brilliant Friend covers more than 60 years of the characters’ lives told in flashbacks from Elena’s point of view after she discovers that Lila has disappeared without a trace. HBO will also create the other three books in the series — The Story of a New Name, Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay, and The Story of the Lost Child — as TV shows.
My Brilliant Friend, directed by Saverio Costanzo, will be available to watch and stream in November.