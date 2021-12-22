The new HBO Max teaser also includes a sneak peek at season 4 of Westworld and the upcoming Pretty Little Liars reboot

HBO Max Unveils First Look at The Flight Attendant Season 2, House of the Dragon and More

HBO Max has released a first look at its 2022 slate of TV shows and movies, including season 2 of The Flight Attendant and Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon.

The Flight Attendant, based on a 2018 novel, stars Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, an unstable flight attendant entangled in a murder. The first season landed the actress and producer multiple Emmy nominations.

In HBO's new preview at the second season, Cuoco's character is briefly shown looking at the camera and then later clapping as she sits on a barstool.

"Season two finds Cassie Bowden living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue," the logline reads.

House of the Dragon, based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood and set 200 years before the events that unfolded in Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

"Dreams didn't make us kings. Dragons did," a voice says in the new HBO clip as a woman is shown running with a knife in her hand.

The clip also offers a sneak peek at season four of Westworld and the new Pretty Little Liars reboot, Original sin.

Westworld, which was renewed for its fourth season back in April 2020, appears only briefly in HBO Max's teaser, showing Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) walking out into a Western landscape.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, from the creator of Riverdale, will feature a new group of Little Liars, who are shown strutting into a school dance in the clip.