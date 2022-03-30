The upcoming series, also starring Toni Collette, will begin streaming on HBO Max starting May 5

The First Trailer for Scripted HBO Max Adaptation of The Staircase Starring Colin Firth Is Here

Viewers are finally getting a glimpse at the upcoming scripted adaptation of Kathleen Peterson's story.

The trailer for the upcoming HBO Max series The Staircase — which will begin streaming in May — was released Wednesday, starring Colin Firth as Michael Peterson and Toni Collette as his wife Kathleen.

The series will follow the real-life story of Kathleen, an esteemed member of the community in Durham, North Carolina, who was found dead at the bottom of her home's staircase in December 2001 — her body bloodied, her head battered. Eventually, authorities charged that her husband, novelist Michael, was the killer.

In the video, Kathleen's death and the investigation that followed are teased.

"It's my life on the line, and I want to tell my story. And I promise you when we are on the other side of this, things will be better," Firth's Michael says at the end of the clip.

The real-life legal saga that followed Kathleen's death stretched until February 2017, when — according to local media reports — Michael, then 73, entered an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter in his wife's slaying. He was released from custody with credit for the seven-plus years he'd already spent behind bars.

The Staircase was created by Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn. It follows a true-crime docuseries about the case, also titled The Staircase and created by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade. The docuseries first aired over eight episodes in 2004, and additional installments premiered on Netflix in 2018.

Colin Firth Toni Collette Credit: Courtesy of HBO Max

The new scripted series also stars Sophie Turner, who plays Michael's daughter Margaret Ratliff, and Patrick Schwarzenegger as Todd Peterson, one of Michael's sons. Additionally, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey and Odessa Young will appear in the show.