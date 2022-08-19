HBO Max Pulls Nearly 200 'Sesame Street' Episodes amid Merger Purge

The removal of Sesame Street episodes comes as the streamer's owner Warner Bros. Discovery continues to thin its content library

By
Published on August 19, 2022 04:26 PM
Sesame Street on HBO
Photo: Courtesy of HBO

HBO Max removed nearly 200 Sesame Street episodes as the streamer continues to scale back its catalog.

As of Friday, HBO Max was still home to 456 episodes of the long-running children's program. However, the streaming service eliminated episodes from some of the show's earliest seasons, according to Variety.

In addition to Sesame Street, HBO Max also pulled 20 original titles and 36 titles overall this week, reports The Wrap. The company also announced that it no longer planned to release Batgirl or the animated series Scoob! Holiday Haunt.

Warner Bros. Discovery — which is the parent company of HBO Max following the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. — previously said the decision to eliminate titles from the service was due to the upcoming merger of HBO Max and Discovery+.

"As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery+," the company said in a statement, per Variety. "That will include the removal of some content from both platforms."

Reps for HBO Max and Sesame Workshop did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Leslie Grace Batgirl
Leslie Grace as Batgirl. Warner Bros. Pictures/Instagram

The move comes as Warner Bros. Discovery aims to reduce costs and lessen licensing payments for streaming content, according to Variety.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for HBO Max told Deadline that "live-action kids and family programming will not be part of our programming focus in the immediate future" after news of the cancellation of Gordita Chronicles broke.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels echoed that sentiment during an earnings call earlier this month. He noted that kids and animation content would be cut "without an adequate investment case against them," per Deadline.

In 2015, HBO came to an agreement with Sesame Workshop to run new episodes of Sesame Street with the shows later airing on its original home network, PBS. The current agreement keeps original episodes airing on HBO Max through 2025, according to Variety.

Related Articles
Leslie Grace Batgirl
Everything to Know About the HBO Max and Discovery+ Merge, Including the Cancellation of 'Batgirl'
Leslie Grace Batgirl
'Batgirl' Canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery Despite $90M Movie Being Nearly Complete: Reports
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Praises 'The Flash' amid Star Ezra Miller's Scandals: It's 'Terrific'
Degrassi The Next Generation
'Degrassi' Revival Series Is Coming to HBO Max, 'The Next Generation' Alums Share Reactions
Kenan Thompson
TV Shows Canceled in 2022, Including 'Pivoting' , 'Good Sam' , 'Mr. Mayor' , and 9 CW Shows
Spotify
Spotify Announces Content Warnings for Podcast Episodes About COVID-19 amid Misinformation Boycott
Anna Kendrick
HBO Max Sets May 27 Launch Date and Announces Opening Slate
Nils Lofgren performing live at Wembley Stadium on June 4, 2016 in London, England.
Nils Lofgren Pulls '27 Years of My Music' from Spotify amid COVID-19 Misinformation Boycott
Friends
HBO Max Launches Today — Here's All the Content Available (Including Friends!)
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
friends-cast
'Friends' Is Leaving Netflix for New Platform HBO Max in 2020
Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
'Game of Thrones:' All the Spinoffs in the Works and What We Know So Far
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Harry Potter Bar Toronto
HBO Max Pulls Off Magic Trick by Landing All 8 Harry Potter Films in Time for Launch Day
chasing paper wallpaper collection
Launches We Love! Chasing Paper's Enneagram-Inspired Wallpaper, Plus More New Home Products
friends
When Is 'Friends' Actually Leaving Netflix? TV Exec Says the Sitcom Will Move to a New Service