The one where Rachel Green, Daenerys Targaryen and Sheldon Cooper all live under one roof.

On Friday, HBO Max released the first teaser video for the upcoming streaming platform, which will combine HBO properties with other WarnerMedia fare when it launches in May.

Opening the 30-second spot with a clip from Friends, the new service stokes fan fervor for the streaming return of the sitcom’s 10 seasons, which left their longtime hub of Netflix on New Year’s Day.

While details haven’t been confirmed, HBO Max is expected to also boast a Friends reunion of sorts, likely in the form of a one-hour, unscripted special — for which the show’s six stars could reportedly get paid more than $2 million each.

The ad shows a montage of the other television favorites that’ll be available with a subscription, including Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory, both of which wrapped their historic TV tenures in 2019.

HBO Max will also play host to Will Smith‘s star-making The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as well as recent HBO standouts like Euphoria and Watchmen.

Image zoom Game of Thrones, Friends and The Big Bang Theory Courtesy of HBO; Jon Ragel/NBCU Photo Bank; Sonja Flemming/CBS

A handful of hit movies also pop up in the montage of offerings slated for HBO Max, including 1939’s The Wizard of Oz, 1999’s The Matrix and last fall’s Joker, which took home two Oscar wins on Sunday.

HBO Max will also release a plethora of new original content exclusive to the platform. Not only will there be a reboot for Gossip Girl with a new cast, but there will also be revivals for movies like the National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise and 1998’s Practical Magic.

Touted as “the characters, the moments, the worlds — together for the first time,” also available will be shows like Pretty Little Liars, Sesame Street and South Park.

An offering so epic, starting with a Big Bang,

As well as your faves, like that Central Perk gang. pic.twitter.com/LALV5GxKGE — HBO Max (@hbomax) February 14, 2020

HBO Max, which will cost $14.99 per month, unveiled the teaser ad after a lengthy (and entertaining) poem on Twitter. Referencing some of the titles that will be included in its library, the marketing team created a tweet thread of rhyming phrases.

“Roses are red, the TARDIS is blue, HBO Max brings the familiar and new,” began the poem, referencing the sci-fi series Doctor Who, next calling out Big Bang and Friends: “An offering so epic, starting with a Big Bang, As well as your faves, like that Central Perk gang.”

The account ended the thread with a Gossip Girl sign-off, of course, writing, “Xoxo, HBO Max.”