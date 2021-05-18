HBO Max Orders Sweet Life Reality Show from Issa Rae About Young, Black Life in South LA

With the final season of her hit series Insecure in the works, Issa Rae is moving on to reality TV.

HBO Max announced Tuesday that the Emmy-nominated actress and writer's next TV project, Sweet Life: Los Angeles, will debut on the streaming service this summer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The unscripted reality series will give "an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one's dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles," according to the description.

It will follow a group of young Black friends "showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of love and family, while building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up."

"We're so proud to present a grounded and fun slice of young Black LA life," Rae said in a release. "We hope the HBO Max audience will relate to and fall in love with this group of friends as much as we have."

Issa Rae for Vanity Fair Credit: Adrienne Raquel/Vanity Fair

In addition to Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Rae, 36, is also set to reboot the docuseries Project Greenlight for HBO Max, more than six years after it's last season aired on HBO.

The competition series will be returning for eight episodes, with Rae serving as a mentor for a group of aspiring female filmmakers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Black Lady Sketch Show producer recently opened up about her career and her upcoming projects in Vanity Fair's June cover story.

"I want this version of the show to make filmmaking feel attainable," she told the outlet of Project Greenlight.

Issa Rae for Vanity Fair Credit: Adrienne Raquel/Vanity Fair

When asked whether she would ever star in her own show again, as she does in Insecure, Rae replied in the negative.

"Girl, no! I'm never doing this again," she said. "Before you asked that question, I told myself I would never write and be in a show that I created again. It takes up a lot of your life, and I like to do a lot of things."