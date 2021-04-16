HBO Max's Legendary Unveils Epic Teaser Trailer Ahead of Show's Season 2 Premiere

HBO Max's Legendary is only getting more legendary going into its second season.

On Friday, the streaming service dropped the sophomore run's first teaser trailer and revealed that it will arrive May 6. The teaser opens with a glimpse at some of the Houses' dance routines, which is followed by a shot of judge Megan Thee Stallion strutting down the stage in a flashy, red sequined dress as she says: "It's time, bitches!"

In the next scene, host Dashaun Wesley then asks: "Let me get a beat, please."

A montage provides a look at the many incredible routines to come and the return of judges Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and Leiomy Maldonado. "Superstar," Jamil, 35, says as Roach, 42, notes, "This is why we came to Legendary."

The 10 competing Houses will go head to head in a series of dance contests and fashion showcases in order to win the $100,000 prize. And make no mistake, the "coin is real."

"You did what needed to be done!" Roach says as Megan, 26, adds, "I want the world to see that y'all is legit."

Legendary premiered on HBO Max to rave reviews in May 2020. Nearly two months later, HBO Max renewed the competition series for a second season.

legendary Credit: Zach Dilgard/HBO Max

"We knew we had something special," Kevin Reilly, HBO Max's chief content officer, said in a news release at the time. "Legendary was an HBO Max, day one premiere. We knew we had something special and are proud that critics and audiences alike have embraced the series. Bringing this incredible work back for a second season furthers our commitment to high quality, compelling storytelling."

HBO Max's head of original content Sarah Aubrey noted how the ballroom scene show was both "inspirational and educational" in its debut season.

"This series is truly sensational and we are humbled by the backstories of the contestants that make up the heart of the show, our illustrious MC Dashaun and judges panel, and the fantastic team at Scout," she added.

Jamil's involvement in the series initially sparked backlash before the show's premiere. In response to the criticism, the Good Place alum came out as queer.

"This is absolutely not how I wanted it to come out," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "I know that my being queer doesn't qualify me as ballroom. But I have privilege and power and q large following to bring this show."

Jamil added that "sometimes it takes those with more power to help a show get off the ground so we can elevate marginalized stars that deserve the limelight and give them a chance."