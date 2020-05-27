HBO Max Launches Today — Here's All the Content Available (Including Friends!)
The streaming service costs $14.99/month
It's HBO Max launch day!
WarnerMedia's streaming service officially debuted on Wednesday, with a giant slate of content — 10,000 hours worth — immediately available for $14.99/month. That includes the entire HBO service, with all premium originals such as Westworld, Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, Veep, The Wire, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Insecure, Succession, Watchmen, Barry, Euphoria, The Jinx, The Sopranos and more.
The platform also boasts a selection of high-profile licensed content, including the entire libraries of Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, The Bachelor and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The O.C. and Pretty Little Liars, plus CW shows such as Batwoman, Nancy Drew, and Katy Keene; the first season of DC's Doom Patrol,, as well as the CNN catalogue of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.
The opening slate of exclusive original programming includes the scripted comedy Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick; Sundance 2020 Official Selection feature documentary On the Record; underground ballroom dance competition series Legendary; Craftopia, hosted by YouTube sensation LaurDIY; the all-new Looney Tunes Cartoons, from Warner Bros. Animation; and Sesame Workshop's The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.
After the initial launch, HBO Max originals will continue to premiere throughout summer and fall, including The Flight Attendant, starring and executive-produced by Kaley Cuoco. The Friends unscripted cast reunion special and the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot will also eventually debut on HBO Max, though both have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to series, specials, and documentaries, HBO Max will feature a library of more than 2,000 feature films within the first year. Starting Wednesday, audiences will be able to stream all eight films in the Harry Potter film franchise. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will also be available on HBO Max via the HBO service.
Additionally, Crazy Rich Asians, A Star is Born, Aquaman, Joker, the Alien franchise, the American Pie series, Anastasia, Babe, Die Hard, The Flintstones, In Bruges, The Indian in the Cupboard, Jaws, Moulin Rouge! and Teen Witch will all be available via the HBO service offering.
"Today we are proud to introduce HBO Max — a dream that was created and nurtured by an incredible team of talented executives who dedicated the last year-and-a-half to making it a reality for consumers nationwide," said Bob Greenblatt, Chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer. "However, this is just the beginning of our journey. We will continue to innovate and evolve this one-of-a-kind platform that brings together beloved programming from across the WarnerMedia family and around the world, while also paving the way for the creative voices of tomorrow."