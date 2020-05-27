HBO Max Launches Today — Here's All the Content Available (Including Friends!)

It's HBO Max launch day!

Image zoom JON RAGEL/NBC

The opening slate of exclusive original programming includes the scripted comedy Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick; Sundance 2020 Official Selection feature documentary On the Record; underground ballroom dance competition series Legendary; Craftopia, hosted by YouTube sensation LaurDIY; the all-new Looney Tunes Cartoons, from Warner Bros. Animation; and Sesame Workshop's The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.

After the initial launch, HBO Max originals will continue to premiere throughout summer and fall, including The Flight Attendant, starring and executive-produced by Kaley Cuoco. The Friends unscripted cast reunion special and the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot will also eventually debut on HBO Max, though both have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to series, specials, and documentaries, HBO Max will feature a library of more than 2,000 feature films within the first year. Starting Wednesday, audiences will be able to stream all eight films in the Harry Potter film franchise. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will also be available on HBO Max via the HBO service.

Additionally, Crazy Rich Asians, A Star is Born, Aquaman, Joker, the Alien franchise, the American Pie series, Anastasia, Babe, Die Hard, The Flintstones, In Bruges, The Indian in the Cupboard, Jaws, Moulin Rouge! and Teen Witch will all be available via the HBO service offering.