HBO Max Sets May 27 Launch Date and Announces Opening Slate

Prepare to add another streaming service to your quarantine rotation: HBO Max launches next month.

WarnerMedia announced Tuesday that its upcoming streaming platform will officially launch on May 27.

The slate of content that will be immediately available upon launch includes the scripted comedy Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick; Sundance 2020 Official Selection feature documentary On the Record; underground ballroom dance competition series Legendary; Craftopia, hosted by YouTube sensation LaurDIY; the all-new Looney Tunes Cartoons, from Warner Bros. Animation; and Sesame Workshop’s The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.

The streamer is set to cost $14.99 per month and will eventually offer around 10,000 hours of content, including the entire HBO service, beloved franchises like Friends and The Big Bang Theory, and original series such as the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot.

After the initial launch, HBO Max originals will continue to premiere throughout summer and fall, including The Flight Attendant, starring and executive-produced by Kaley Cuoco, and the Friends unscripted cast reunion special.

In addition to series, specials, and documentaries, HBO Max will feature a library of more than 2,000 feature films within the first year.

“Our number one goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27th will bear that out,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. “Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none. I’m knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the entirety of HBO.”

“Consumers will quickly see that HBO Max is set apart by a foundation of loved brands built over decades but stitched together with a distinctive voice and product experience,” added Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president, TNT, TBS and truTV. “Our team has meticulously selected a world class library catalogue and collaborated with top creators across all genres to offer a monthly cadence of original series and movies that we will program and promote for cultural impact.”

“It is thrilling to be approaching the launch of HBO Max so we can finally share the first wave of content our teams have been developing in partnership with a group of unparalleled creators,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “The originals slate available at launch represents a diverse range of unique voices emblematic of the quality and scope of our programming still to come.”