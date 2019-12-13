HBO Max Developing National Lampoon’s Vacation Spin-off Series from Johnny Galecki

Image zoom National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Get ready for more Griswold family antics!

Big Bang Theory alum Johnny Galecki is returning to the franchise that gave him his big break 30 years ago when he starred opposite Chevy Chase in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation — the 1989 holiday sequel in the National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise.

The Vacation spin-off series is currently in early development at HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, with Galecki, 44, serving as an executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No official castings have been announced, but the updated show, currently titled The Griswolds, is expected to follow the hilarious family in their everyday suburban lives in Chicago.

Tim Hobert, who brought fans shows like Scrubs, Community and The Middle, is set to write the scripts for the project.

In the Christmas Vacation holiday classic, Galecki played Rusty, the son of Chase’s character Clark, who survived his family’s outrageous seasonal mishaps alongside his sister, Audrey, played by a young Juliette Lewis.

The character of Rusty has been portrayed by a number of actors, including Anthony Michael Hall and The Office star Ed Helms, who played a grown-up Rusty in 2015’s Vacation film.

Helms was joined in the recent sequel film, which grossed just over $100 million at the worldwide box office, by Christina Applegate, Chris Hemsworth and Leslie Mann. Other movies in the famous franchise include the original film, National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983), European Vacation (1985) and Vegas Vacation (1997).

HBO Max, which is set to launch in May 2020, will become the new streaming home for beloved television series like Friends, Pretty Little Liars, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and The Big Bang Theory.

The streaming platform will also welcome other reimagined reboots and spin-off projects, such as a Gremlins animated series, a Gossip Girl reboot series and a Practical Magic prequel, among other original content.